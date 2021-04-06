PPHD: Residents can sign up for vaccine on their own

Regarding the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, Schnell said, “this variant seems to spread more easily and quickly than any other variant which may lead to more COVID cases and potentially for increased severity.

Last week, with more variants in the state, Panhandle officials described it as a race to get people vaccinated. Schnell reiterated the call for vaccination, noting that studies suggest that current vaccines approved are offering protection against the variants.

“Finding the strains in the Panhandle reinforces the importance of getting your COVID vaccine,” she said. “Consider it your molecular PPE and one of the best protections against that insidious virus.”

Getting vaccinated is now easier than ever, with PPHD announcing that people can sign up for their own time slots online now. Health officials announced last week that anyone over the age of 18 now qualifies for the vaccination.

To date, 35.4% of Panhandle adults, or 23,219 people, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Prochazka said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one dose vaccine, is now widely available in the Panhandle. For the Moderna vaccine, which has been available in the Panhandle since earlier this year, two doses are recommended to reach its highest efficacy.