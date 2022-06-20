PPHD shares tips to enjoy fireworks safely

Summer is synonymous with barbecues, parades, and fireworks.

The National Safety Council and Panhandle Public Health District advises everyone to enjoy fireworks at public displays conducted by professionals or follow the safety tips below.

• Choose the right location

• Designate a safety perimeter

• Wait for the appropriate weather conditions

• Never allow young children to handle fireworks

• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

• Never drink and then drive to firework festivities

• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

• Never light them indoors

• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person

• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

• Never ignite devices in a container

• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

• Never use illegal fireworks

• Check your local laws regarding fireworks

• Remember to apply sunscreen while outdoors

Nicole Berosek, Organizational Wellness Coordinator, states, “We are all excited to celebrate the Fourth of July. As always, we promote summer fun, but if safety isn’t priority, it will cost us fun. So, stay safe and follow the safety recommendations to allow everyone the ability to enjoy our Independence Day.”

For additional information about worksite wellness, visit the website or call Berosek at 308-279- 3496.

