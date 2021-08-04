PPHD: 'We’re in a better place than we were last year'

As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in the nation, and even in Nebraska and the Panhandle, Panhandle health officials did note during a weekly briefing that we’re in a better place than we were last year.
“We’ve all learned so much in the last year and a half to know that we can’t just put our arms up, or shut our doors and keep this virus out,” Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said. “So what we have been seeing around us (high transmission) is likely to happen here too.”
Though she admits that even her staff is experiencing some “PTSD” when thinking about surges as variants circulate and cases continue, she said, “but even though the trajectory that we and the rest of the nation are on feels a lot like a year ago, the fact that it is different. We have the answer this year that we did not last year. We have three vaccine options that are working.”
Engel said the best prevention for ourselves, and for those who are too young to be vaccinated as the vaccines are only available for those 12 and older, is to become vaccinated. She also reminded people that there are more effective treatment methods that have gained approval, noting the monoclonal antibody treatment that is available for qualifying individuals and urging people who do contract the virus to reach out to their physicians.
“Most of the people who are hospitalized or who are dying are not vaccinated,” she said. “So please, I can’t stress enough to you, please get vaccinated.”
Engel displayed a CDC data tracker that utilizes a map to indicate risk level throughout the United States.
“You can see that there’s just kind of a strip of us right in the middle of the nation that are holding off a little bit on kind of an abundance of all the factors that the CDC uses to put you into the high level of community transmission,” she said. “We do have some counties there already.”
The CDC data tracker currently shows five Panhandle counties as having high levels of transmission: Scotts Bluff County, Dawes County, Box Butte County, Sheridan County and Cheyenne County. Morrill County is noted at the substantial level of community transmission, a level that is just below the high level. The rest of the Panhandle counties are listed in the low level of transmission. Forty-three of Nebraska’s 93 counties were shown at high level of transmission as Wednesday. Goshen County, in Wyoming, is also listed as at having high level of transmission.
Unfortunately, in the Panhandle, vaccination rates continue to be lower than most other areas of the state. Only one health district out of the 64 districts in the Panhandle has a lower vaccination rate than the Panhandle. The Panhandle’s vaccination rate is at 32.15% percent, with West Central the only one being lower, at 30.79%. The statewide average of fully vaccinated persons is at 46.22%.
The case rate in the Panhandle is the highest in the state, with 102 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days. The West Central District has fewer cases, but is close with 93 cases per 100,000 reported. The statewide average is 64 cases per 100,000, according to the data provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The correlation between low vaccination rate and high COVID-19 cases is “no coincidence,” Engel said. “It is no coincidence what others are seeing in the nation. The lower your vaccination rate is, the higher your case level is going to be.”
Of those vaccinated in the Panhandle, the highest percentage of persons who are vaccinated is in the 65 and older category, at 68%, with the population of persons at 50-64 at 45%.
Younger people aren’t vaccinated at comparable rates to the statewide averages. Only 32% of people ages 30-49 are fully vaccinated and 17% of people aged 16 to 29 years old. The age group of people, infants to 15 years old, is only at 1-3%, though it is noted the vaccine is not yet available to those younger than 12. However, six health departments are reporting measurable percentages of children who have been fully vaccinated, ranging from 3% to Two Rivers Public Health Department to a high of 10.2% reported by Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department.
Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell addressed the idea that the vaccine is not working. She provided figures from the CDC, which show that more than 163 million people in the United States have been vaccinated for COVID-19, which does provide protection for all the variants, including the Delta variant. Vaccinations help people avoid severe illness and hospitalizations and the CDC reports that all deaths and hospitalizations are among persons who are unvaccinated, Schnell said.
“Despite a surge of infections similar to what we saw last summer, deaths are down 70% thanks to vaccinations,” she said. “Getting fully vaccinated is the best thing you can do to protect yourself and those around you.”
Vaccinations will be available at the Scotts Bluff County Fair, with the Scotts Bluff County Health Department offering vaccinations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at a booth from 4:30 to 6 p.m. People can also reach out to the health department to schedule workplace vaccination clinics and information about where to get vaccinated is on the PPHD website, pphd.org. Nearly every county has an option for walk-in vaccination, Schnell said.
Though PPHD has been discussing the risk dial and reporting would end for weeks now, the change seemed to catch some people unaware and generated some questions and discussions. Asked if the elimination of the risk dial came down to a “matter of money or staff to collect the data,” Engel said state officials asked public health departments to bring down the risk dials. Some departments in the state still had risk dials up this week, but PPHD’s came down, as announced on July 31.
Engel said the Nebraska DHHS reports it will provide alternatives that would indicate risk level. Some alternatives may help resolve some issues. For example, the CDC’s data tracker uses PCR testing for its reporting, and continues to be reporting on the county level. However, she said, nearly all of the testing available in the Panhandle is antigen testing. One of the better indicators for the Panhandle may be to track cases per 100,000 people, she said, “but it’s getting trickier to clearly communicate to the public.” As testing decreases, she said, positivity indicators - the Panhandle currently has a positivity rate over 21% - also becomes skewed and can is effectiveness a data source isn’t as accurate as when more people are being tested.
“There’s a lot of shifting sand right now on how we can report and how we can communicate, but it’s not over,” Engel said, urging people to get vaccinated.
During PPHD’s call Monday, Panhandle health officials did report one additional death this week, with five deaths pending verification, and hospitalizations increased, from seven persons hospitalized due to COVID-10 compared to four last week.
Later this week, health officials and school superintendents will be meeting to discuss plans and measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Many districts used the risk dial as part of its assessments and will be affected like many other entities, including health care facilities and others that used the tool for decision-making on protective measures.
Scottsbluff and Gering have already released their plans in anticipation of the start of school later this month.