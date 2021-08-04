PPHD: 'We’re in a better place than we were last year'

“Despite a surge of infections similar to what we saw last summer, deaths are down 70% thanks to vaccinations,” she said. “Getting fully vaccinated is the best thing you can do to protect yourself and those around you.”

Vaccinations will be available at the Scotts Bluff County Fair, with the Scotts Bluff County Health Department offering vaccinations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at a booth from 4:30 to 6 p.m. People can also reach out to the health department to schedule workplace vaccination clinics and information about where to get vaccinated is on the PPHD website, pphd.org. Nearly every county has an option for walk-in vaccination, Schnell said.

Though PPHD has been discussing the risk dial and reporting would end for weeks now, the change seemed to catch some people unaware and generated some questions and discussions. Asked if the elimination of the risk dial came down to a “matter of money or staff to collect the data,” Engel said state officials asked public health departments to bring down the risk dials. Some departments in the state still had risk dials up this week, but PPHD’s came down, as announced on July 31.