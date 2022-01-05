Prairie Vista Church gives $10k donation to CAPstone

A $10,000 donation from a local church will help two child advocacy organizations bring in a documentary filmmaker to share his story of being a victim of sexual abuse.
On Tuesday, members of Prairie Vista Unitarian Universalist Church presented the donation to CAPstone. Member Joyce Dohse told the Star-Herald that the church recently sold its building and wanted to use proceeds to help local organizations. Dohse had shared a post on social media seeking suggestions of organizations that could benefit and Karol Garduno, a family advocate with CAPStone, responded to her request with information about the agency, which provides forensic interviewers and other resources to children who are victims of sexual assault and violent crimes.
Dohse said, “For the first time, we’re in a position where we could help and we really wanted to help some local grassroots organizations that make a difference in our community,” she said. “...We’re just really excited to be in a position to help local organizations.”
Church members selected CAPstone because of the work that it does in the community.
“It’s very focused on the group that it works with and just, you know, helping children as soon as they can when something bad happens to them just makes such a big difference in their quality of life.”
Though the donation was awarded to CAPStone, it will also benefit CASA, a children’s advocacy organization that pairs trained volunteers with children who are subjects in neglect or abuse cases pending in court. Monica Shambaugh, director of CAPstone, said $5,000 of the funds will be used to benefit the Light of Hope event held by the two organizations.
For this year’s Light of Hope event, CASA and CAPstone plan to bring in speaker Sasha Neulinger and the donation will help fund those costs.
Neulinger is the founder and vice president of Voice For The Kids and a co-founder and Head of Production at Step 1 Films. He made his direction debut at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival with his autobiographical documentary, “Rewind.” The documentary is about Neulinger’s experiences as a childhood sexual assault survivor. The documentary received a Critics Choice Award for Best First Feature Documentary and three Emmy nominations, Outstanding Social Issue Documentary, Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Editing.
Neulinger had been sexually abused by two uncles and a cousin as a child. One of his uncles, Howard Nevison, had been an esteemed cantor at New York’s Reform Jewish Temple Emanu-El, and coverage of his prosecution generated a lot of attention from the media. Neulinger’s documentary also examines how secrecy can lead to generational abuse, with Neulinger learning that his uncles had also abused his dad and his brother after he disclosed.
“This will be the first time that we’ve ever brought somebody in who’s ‘major’ to speak at our events,” Shambaugh said. “I’m so really excited to bring that education piece that males can be sexually assaulted. You know, it’s kind of a taboo thing. We don’t talk about that.”
Neulinger has shared his story in Ted Talks, in support of child advocacy centers and other engagements. Shambaugh said he has spoken in Omaha and she is looking forward to his return to Nebraska to speak in Scottsbluff and Gering. On Aug. 31, Neulinger will speak at a showing of his documentary at the Midwest Theater. On Sept. 1, he’ll speak at the Light of Hope event.
“All of our staff have seen the movie and ... think that it is phenomenal,” Shambaugh said.
A donation from Tina and Scott James, owners of CS Precision, also helps to cover the majority of the costs associated with Neulinger’s speaking fees. Some raising of funds does remain, but CAPstone expects to have all those costs covered so that all Light of Hope proceeds can benefit CASA and CAPstone. The event is the biggest fundraiser for the two organization, which can benefit from state and federal sources but rely a lot on donations to supplement those funds to continue operations.
The other $5,000 from the church donation will benefit adult mental health services provided through CAPstone. Shambaugh said those services are provided to non-offending caregivers of children in sexual assault cases. Though other funds aid the agency in providing services for children, there are not a lot of funds for providing those services to adults.