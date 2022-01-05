Prairie Vista Church gives $10k donation to CAPstone

“This will be the first time that we’ve ever brought somebody in who’s ‘major’ to speak at our events,” Shambaugh said. “I’m so really excited to bring that education piece that males can be sexually assaulted. You know, it’s kind of a taboo thing. We don’t talk about that.”

Neulinger has shared his story in Ted Talks, in support of child advocacy centers and other engagements. Shambaugh said he has spoken in Omaha and she is looking forward to his return to Nebraska to speak in Scottsbluff and Gering. On Aug. 31, Neulinger will speak at a showing of his documentary at the Midwest Theater. On Sept. 1, he’ll speak at the Light of Hope event.

“All of our staff have seen the movie and ... think that it is phenomenal,” Shambaugh said.

A donation from Tina and Scott James, owners of CS Precision, also helps to cover the majority of the costs associated with Neulinger’s speaking fees. Some raising of funds does remain, but CAPstone expects to have all those costs covered so that all Light of Hope proceeds can benefit CASA and CAPstone. The event is the biggest fundraiser for the two organization, which can benefit from state and federal sources but rely a lot on donations to supplement those funds to continue operations.