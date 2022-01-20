Prairie Vista UU Church gives $10K to Panhandle Equality

After selling its building several weeks ago, the Prairie Vista Unitarian Universalist Church used the funds to give back to organizations within the community with missions that align with those of the church. That’s why following a $10,000 donation to CAPstone on Jan. 4, the church gave another $10,000 to Panhandle Equality on Jan. 19.
“One of the principles of Unitarian Universalism is the inherent worth and dignity of every person. And we know the Panhandle Equality is affirming the inherent worth and dignity of LGBTQ+ people in our community,” church member Joyce Dohse-Meyer said of the decision to give to the organization. “We really wanted to support and enhance those efforts, and so we’re really, really happy to be in a position to be able to do this.”
Panhandle Equality President Ladessa Heimbouch said the donation was huge for the organization.
“This is one of our biggest donations we’ve ever received,” she said.
Panhandle Equality is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that works to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community in the Panhandle and educate the community about inclusivity and equality for all. It started in 2015 with a handful of people hosting a Pride Picnic, which turned into an annual Pride event with hundreds of people attending from across three states.
The money that it received from Prairie Vista Church will be put toward building up a preexisting program and forming a new one, Heimbouch said.
“We have a few programs that we want to kind of build on. We have our Trans Care Fund, where we have funds to help transgender individuals here with cost to transition,” she said.
The fund currently helps with things like name change costs, gas for out of state appointments and gender affirming clothing. Heimbouch said that with the extra money, she hopes to expand the fund to help with things like rent, utilities and similar costs in the community.
“And then we also want to start a program with a local mental health provider to start a youth group/support — like a group therapy with a licensed professional,” Heimbouch said. “We haven’t worked out all the details with that person yet, but they’ll be a licensed professional and we’ll be able to track progress and help the LGBTQ youth here.”
Panhandle Equality member Troy Eberling said the group would also be for family members of LGBTQ+ individuals, since big events like revealing a sexual or gender orientation would warrant familial support as well.
“We want to make it a community, and when you go through these big events in your lives, we want to make sure that it’s not as drastic as what others have went through in the past,” he said.
Heimbouch added, “I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but like when an individual comes out, their whole family has to come out too with them. It’s a whole network of people who you need to have be there for you so you feel safe and supported.”
Other programs and resources from Panhandle Equality include trainings for local businesses on supporting LGBTQ employees and/or clients, providing a safe place for individuals in the community who need to be heard and validated and a community directory of businesses that support the LGBTQ community.
“All the businesses can sign up, and they actually have to sign a contract saying that they’re going to be supportive of any employees and clients that they have and keep up on issues and things like that,” Heimbouch said. “And, they’ll display a logo of ours that shows that they’re a supportive place to shop and work.”
The work that Panhandle Equality does with the local LGBTQ community is one of the main reasons Prairie Vista Church wanted to donate money to the organization.
“We decided we would have a greater impact if we gave our money locally,” Church member Roberta Boyd said.
Dosche-Meyer said, “We wanted to be sure that the organizations that we give to are getting to the root of whatever the problem is. So, like Panhandle Equality is working directly with LGBTQ+ people in the community to help them as they go through the transition.”