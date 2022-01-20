Prairie Vista UU Church gives $10K to Panhandle Equality

Heimbouch added, “I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but like when an individual comes out, their whole family has to come out too with them. It’s a whole network of people who you need to have be there for you so you feel safe and supported.”

Other programs and resources from Panhandle Equality include trainings for local businesses on supporting LGBTQ employees and/or clients, providing a safe place for individuals in the community who need to be heard and validated and a community directory of businesses that support the LGBTQ community.

“All the businesses can sign up, and they actually have to sign a contract saying that they’re going to be supportive of any employees and clients that they have and keep up on issues and things like that,” Heimbouch said. “And, they’ll display a logo of ours that shows that they’re a supportive place to shop and work.”

The work that Panhandle Equality does with the local LGBTQ community is one of the main reasons Prairie Vista Church wanted to donate money to the organization.

“We decided we would have a greater impact if we gave our money locally,” Church member Roberta Boyd said.

Dosche-Meyer said, “We wanted to be sure that the organizations that we give to are getting to the root of whatever the problem is. So, like Panhandle Equality is working directly with LGBTQ+ people in the community to help them as they go through the transition.”

