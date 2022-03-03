 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pre-Spring celebration Knights of Columbus breakfast buffet

  • 0

The Knights of Columbus Council #2681 will be hosting their breakfast buffet on Sunday, March 6. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and will close at noon. We are following the state’s recommendations for safety.

The breakfast is located at 1719 First Ave. in Scottsbluff and is an all-you-can-eat buffet. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy and much more. Adults are $8 per person, and children are $4 each. Carry out is available.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Proceeds from the breakfasts go to help several charities in the valley including Camp Scott, Buckboard Riding Academy, local Veterans groups, St. Agnes School and many others.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

11th annual Polar Plunge raises $14,000

11th annual Polar Plunge raises $14,000

It was 22 degrees outside and a toasty 31 degrees in the shallows of the North Platte River as 87 participants took a dive to raise money for Nebraska Special Olympics.

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO chief slams Russia 'recklessness' in Ukraine nuclear plant shelling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News