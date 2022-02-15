President’s Day closures of city facilities

Alliance – The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of President’s Day. This closure includes the Utility Office, Public Works, Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, Sallows Military Museum, Alliance Public Library and the Municipal Building.

The Alliance Municipal Landfill and refuse collection will be closed Saturday, Feb. 19; Sunday, Feb. 20 and Monday, Feb. 21.

Public Transit will be running for medical services only, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please contact the City Administration Offices at (308) 762-5400 for any questions or for more information.