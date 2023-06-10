“Stop the presses!” are words that two longtime Star-Herald newspapermen have heard at times throughout their decades-long careers. Jim Mortimore, who most recently served as director of operations, and Casey Closson, press room supervisor, printed their last pages with the Star-Herald this week.

The two men are full of jokes and stories from their repertoire of working together for so long, with tales of catching last-minute errors on headlines and photos and of changes in the industry. As the Star-Herald transitions to printing offsite at the Rapid City Journal, a fellow Lee Enterprises paper, staffing changes have occurred.

Mortimore has worked more than 37 years for the paper, and Closson has put in a total of 35 years.

Mortimore began working at the Star-Herald the year after he graduated from high school. He was attending then-Nebraska Western College, majoring in auto mechanics, when he started in 1986. He’d worked high school jobs at Tempo, Kmart and Nitro-Green, but his job at the Star-Herald turned him onto a new path as he earned promotions at the company.

“The reason I took my first job here, in the mailroom, was to pay for my college,” he said. “I worked nights here, went to college during the day and slept two hours.”

At that time, the newspaper was owned by Western Publishing Co., headed by the Seacrest family — Joseph “Joe R.”; his son, Jim; and Jim’s nephew, Eric.

At that time, the newspaper even did some non-newspaper business, doing commercials for local broadcast station KDUH-TV and transmitting those commercials to the local television company.

Interestingly, Mortimore said, the broadcast only traveled via airwaves about a block before it was picked up by the company’s satellite for transmission throughout the Panhandle. However, both Mortimore and Closson remember having to climb onto the roof of the building to clear snow off the satellite dishes.

“There was one (dish) that stuck out over the sidewalk, and you perched out, holding a broom to get the snow off it,” Closson said.

After working at the paper for about a year and a half, he was promoted to the plate room, where he worked for a short time. He then moved to a paste-up position, putting together the pages for production, using layouts drawn by copy editors.

“Paste-up was pretty high end at that time,” he said. Stories would be printed out in column widths; then strips would be run through a waxer to attach them to layout sheets. Small pieces of tape with hairline or 1-point lines would be carefully placed around photos.

Once a page was finished, the staff would use a process page camera to shoot the pages for printing. A second camera would be used for color pages. It could be a painstaking and tedious process; Mortimore commented that he and Closson both had memories of shooting upward of 40 times for color store fliers that inserted into the paper.

About 1993, the newspaper transitioned to using IBM computers and Photoshop software. Oftentimes, Mortimore said, he was promoted to new positions as he learned new skills, like color correction, as technology in the industry evolved.

“Every four to five years, they gave me something new to do, so I didn’t ever really get bored,” he said.

Today, the newspaper uses a computer-to-plate process, which allows it to be designed completely on the computer and sent directly to a machine for printing on a metal plate that is then sent to the press.

A transition from sheet film to roll film seemed like a “godsend,” Closson said, and then came computer to plate (CTP).

“CTP was so much faster, easier,” he said. “It took so many steps out of the process.”

For Closson, working at the Star-Herald has been a family legacy that started when his father, Roger, began working at the company in October 1965. His father, who died in January 2022, worked for the Star-Herald for 42 years. During that time, Casey’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and his wife have all worked stints at the Star-Herald.

Casey Closson began working at the Star-Herald in 1985. He was 15 the first time he was hired, after stopping to see his mother as she worked. He recalls being approached by then-press supervisor Frank Wooden, who told him that he’d heard Closson was interested in a summer job.

“Show up at 6 o’clock Friday night,” Wooden told him, offering him a mailroom position.

“I said, OK,” and I did,” Closson said.

Serving in the U.S. Army took Closson away from the job for a time. He served for three years and returned to the Star-Herald after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War. He estimates he was home for about two weeks after that 1991 deployment when he again visited the Star-Herald and was offered an opportunity to return as a pressman. His hard work eventually earned him the role of pressroom supervisor.

Mortimore and Closson worked at the Star-Herald as it moved temporarily to the former Carr-Trumbull Lumber building when the Star-Herald underwent a large renovation project at its current site. Mortimore and two other company employees moved equipment through a weekend, he said, with the intent that “everyone could start fresh on Monday morning. That didn’t go so well.”

The new building opened in 1997.

About five years later, they were also on hand when a Jan. 22, 2003, fire at the Star-Herald started as plumbing work was being done. The fire caused extensive damage in the press room, but that night, the pressmen printed the next day’s edition, printing on a smaller Community press usually used for commercial printing, Closson explained.

Through the years, the Star-Herald has produced not only its own newspaper but also most of the newspapers throughout the Panhandle. At one time, the Star-Herald produced all the other daily and weekly newspapers throughout western Nebraska and even some Colorado and South Dakota papers.

The large Harris press used normally for putting out the Star-Herald’s edition had been impacted by water as the result of sprinklers and firefighters extinguishing the fire. It had a lot of electrical components to it, Closson explained, and as crews worked to clean it, the night’s edition was produced.

“I remember that we ran the presses, with just drop lights (illuminating the room) because the power was still out.”

They worked around fallen debris while pushing out water that had collected and other impacts of the fire — all to make sure that the edition wasn’t missed.

When the Western Sugar factory exploded on July 19, 1996, Mortimore said, it was so loud that he and another employee believed that a train had come off the nearby Burlington Northern Santa Fe track and struck the Star-Herald building.

The next day, a Sunday, news and sports staff were hard at work, putting together the Star-Herald’s only Monday print edition.

A July 25, 1992, fire that destroyed Ledbetter’s Inc., located at Avenue A and Railway, resulted in a sudden change in the day’s edition, Mortimore remembers.

When the U.S. attacked Iraq in early 1991, Mortimore said, he recalls a sudden change to the newspaper’s front page.

The only time the two men could remember functions being stopped were during a November 2000 derailment at Avenue I of a BNSF train. As areas of Scottsbluff were evacuated due to a benzene spill, firefighters told Star-Herald employees they needed to leave, Closson remembers.

Crews quickly wrapped up the edition. Press crews had just finished printing and mail crews quickly wrapped paper, with no or few inserts, and pushed it out for delivery to ensure readers got their paper.

Though Mortimore and Closson have many fond and maybe not-so-fond memories — including injuries to pressmen like Closson — of working at the Star-Herald through the years, they both admit that they’ll miss it.

Closson admits that he won’t miss the long hours and the many times he missed events with family or friends because of his work schedule. But “I wouldn’t have worked here for more than 30 years if I didn’t like it,” Closson said.

“I’m going to miss the people the most,” he said, as he and Closson listed off a large list of Star-Herald employees through the years that they have continued to have relationships with, whether they have stayed in the area or gone on.

“We’ve made a lot of friendships down here,” Closson said.

The Star-Herald will certainly miss Mortimore, Closson and others who have helped the newspaper tell the community’s stories.