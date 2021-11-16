Priority candidate for UNL PREC director position speaks at forum

Charles Stoltenow, the priority candidate for dean of the University of Nebraska Extension and director of the Panhandle Research and Extension Center visited Scottsbluff on Saturday, Nov. 13, answering questions and addressing concerns from extension educators and the public during a forum.
Stoltenow was introduced by Mike Boehm, Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) vice president and vice chancellor. Boehm explained the national search to fill the dean and director position began by establishing a search advisory committee. The committee represented University of Nebraska and extension staff from across the state including Jackie Guzman, extension educator and unit leader for Scotts Bluff and Morrill counties.
The university was seeking an innovative, dynamic, collaborative and entrepreneurial person to provide leadership and oversight for Nebraska Extension programming and engagement efforts in IANR, he said. The selected candidate would incorporate a vision for Nebraska Extension with input from faculty, staff, and stakeholders that encompasses all programmatic areas, seeks and deploys personnel and financial resources and ensures that the strategic vision is continuously examined for relevancy.
The dean and director will be appointed to a five-year renewable term, subject to annual reviews by the vice chancellor/vice president and a satisfactory formal reappointment review. Once applications are reviewed, preliminary interviews were conducted via Zoom and candidates then attended campus interviews. The priority candidate had a second campus visit and then began 10 days crossing the state to hear from the people.
Stoltenow is an assistant director of North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension and also serves as the Agriculture and Natural Resources Program leader. His career has included equine private practice veterinarian, USDA federal veterinarian and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Epidemic Intelligence Service, and tenured NDSU Animal Sciences Department professor. Stoltenow is in his 25th year with NDSU and grew up on a diversified farm in southeastern North Dakota near the village of Great Bend.
After giving a brief background of himself, Stoltenow opened the lunch forum to questions from the attendees. He was asked about his strategy for bridging the gap between urban versus rural communities, current water issues, presenting science communication changes, and approach for the extension continuing to meet clientele needs locally in contrast to global programs. Stoltenow’s responses carried a theme of working closely with people, using intentional messaging, developing volunteers, leveraging extension resources and the need for constant gradual change.
“Extension at the state level is the most nimble organization, it is were transformational learning occurs,” Stoltenow said.
He said he believes extension is an organization that changes people's lives and he is committed to extension supports everyone. Stoltenow said that Nebraska has one of the top extension systems in the country and he intends to continue to level-up the program.
“We will be adapting to the changing world with slow, steady unrelenting change.” Stoltenow said.
“Are you ready for the challenge?” he asked the group.
Jessica Groskopf, agriculture economics extension educator, and others said they are excited about the energy Stoltenow would bring to Nebraska.
Boehm conveyed his excitement to present his lead candidate for this critical position and his reinforced positive feeling about Stoltenow.
The pressure testing trip across Nebraska will end this week and the dean/director’s anticipated start date for 2022 will be determined.