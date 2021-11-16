Priority candidate for UNL PREC director position speaks at forum

Stoltenow is an assistant director of North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension and also serves as the Agriculture and Natural Resources Program leader. His career has included equine private practice veterinarian, USDA federal veterinarian and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Epidemic Intelligence Service, and tenured NDSU Animal Sciences Department professor. Stoltenow is in his 25th year with NDSU and grew up on a diversified farm in southeastern North Dakota near the village of Great Bend.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After giving a brief background of himself, Stoltenow opened the lunch forum to questions from the attendees. He was asked about his strategy for bridging the gap between urban versus rural communities, current water issues, presenting science communication changes, and approach for the extension continuing to meet clientele needs locally in contrast to global programs. Stoltenow’s responses carried a theme of working closely with people, using intentional messaging, developing volunteers, leveraging extension resources and the need for constant gradual change.

“Extension at the state level is the most nimble organization, it is were transformational learning occurs,” Stoltenow said.