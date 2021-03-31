Prizes, fun to be aplenty at Easter Egg hunts

DAWES COUNTY — Chadron

More than 4,000 easter eggs will be waiting to be discovered at the Chadron Community Easter Egg Hunt, planned for 11 a.m. at the Chadron Baseball Fields. Free Easter baskets will also be available, while supplies last, and a free hot dogs, chips and drinks meal is also being held. The hunt is open to children from zero to 10.

GARDEN COUNTY

Garden County youngsters can enjoy two Easter egg hunts on Saturday.

An Easter egg hunt in Lewellen will be held at the Lewellen Park, 10 a.m. Children of all ages are welcome.

An Easter egg hunt and scavenger hunt will extend the fun at 1:30 p.m. at the Lisco Fire Hall. The hunt is sponsored by the Do-More 4-H Club.

CHEYENNE COUNTY

Sidney

Kids can get their photos with the Easter Bunny on Friday, April 1 at 11:15 a.m at Cabela’s.

Two easter egg hunts will be held in Sidney this weekend.