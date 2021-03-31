Prizes, fun to be aplenty at Easter Egg hunts

Children are eagerly awaiting Easter Egg Hunts this weekend.
The Star-Herald has compiled a list of area hunts for children and their families to enjoy.
The list may not be complete, so feel free to email the Star-Herald, news@starherald.com, to list any hunt open to the public on its calendar.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY
Scottsbluff
Riverside Zoo will open up its grounds, starting Friday for more than one opportunity for children to hunt for prizes. Bring your own basket and enjoy hunts April 2, 1 p.m.; April 3, 11 a.m. and 4 a.m.; April 4, 3 p.m. Non-members will need to be ready to pay admission to the zoo.
Grace Chapel of Scottsbluff has invited the community to its Easter Egg Hunt Saturday.
Children, ages 1 to 11 years old, are invited to participate in the hunt. Announcements will begin at 10 a.m., with the hunt to follow immediately. The hunt will include special prize eggs in each age group. Prizes include items such as scooters, a bounce and skate party gift certificate and more.
The chapel is located at 300 Valley View Drive. People are asked to bring their own baskets, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Gering
The Gering Kiwanis will host its annual Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday. This year, the location will be at Oregon Trail Park, north of the swimming pool, due to ball diamond construction. Children can hunt for a couple thousand Easter eggs, all put together by the Gering Junior High Builders Club
Mitchell
Kids can gather to collect eggs and goodies at the annual Easter Egg Hunt, held at Centennial Park, 10 a.m., on Saturday.
MORRILL COUNTY
Bridgeport
The Bridgeport Fire Department will once again be hosting its Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, at 1 p.m. The hunt will be held at the East City Park. Age divisions are zero to pre-kindergarten, K-2 grade, 3-4 grade; 5-6 grade. Each of the grade divisions will have first, second and third place eggs.
Broadwater
The Broadwater Fire Department will hold its Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, at 1 p.m. The egg hunt will be in Weborg’s pasture, a quarter mile west of Broadwater.
KIMBALL COUNTY — Kimball
The New Hope Youth will host an Easter Egg Hunt at Gotte Park, 11 a.m. Over 2,000 eggs, with candy and surprises, are planned, according to the event on Facebook.
DAWES COUNTY — Chadron
More than 4,000 easter eggs will be waiting to be discovered at the Chadron Community Easter Egg Hunt, planned for 11 a.m. at the Chadron Baseball Fields. Free Easter baskets will also be available, while supplies last, and a free hot dogs, chips and drinks meal is also being held. The hunt is open to children from zero to 10.
GARDEN COUNTY
Garden County youngsters can enjoy two Easter egg hunts on Saturday.
An Easter egg hunt in Lewellen will be held at the Lewellen Park, 10 a.m. Children of all ages are welcome.
An Easter egg hunt and scavenger hunt will extend the fun at 1:30 p.m. at the Lisco Fire Hall. The hunt is sponsored by the Do-More 4-H Club.
CHEYENNE COUNTY
Sidney
Kids can get their photos with the Easter Bunny on Friday, April 1 at 11:15 a.m at Cabela’s.
Two easter egg hunts will be held in Sidney this weekend.
All children can enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt at which 3,000 eggs and more than 20 prize baskets will be given out. The hunt breaks up the children into age groups. Children ages birth to 4 will gather at Softball Field 1; children, ages 5 to 7, will gather at Softball Field 1; and children, ages 8-10, can gather at Softball Field 3.
The fifth annual Easter Egg Hunt for children with special needs will be held on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. The hunt will be held at the Legion Park Shelter House and its sponsors include Region I Office of Human Development.
After the hunts, children and their families can enjoy a free movie at the Fox Theater, 2 p.m. The theater will be showing “Peter Rabbit.”