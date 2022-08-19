Procession to honor Scottsbluff firefighter following services Saturday

Scottsbluff Fire Department Capt. Ryan Lohr will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 20. The longtime firefighter will be honored with a Level 1 Line of Duty Death funeral service at Western Nebraska Community College.

Lohr died on Aug. 13 after a battle with colon cancer. Saturday’s funeral will allow his fellow firefighters, and those from across the Panhandle, to pay their respects. Services will be held at 1 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College.

“I met Ryan on day on," fellow Scottsbluff Fire Capt. Justin Houstoun remembers. "I worked with Ryan my first day here. He was on the shift I was assigned to, and I’ve spent the last 16 years working with him. I’ve spent my entire career with Ryan. He definitely was a near and dear friend.”

He added that Lohr was a positive example to all his coworkers, but especially to new hires.

“He was a great firefighter," he said. "He really set the bar for public service. He really loved this profession and you saw it every day."

Houstoun described Lohr as stoic in his battle against colon cancer and fought against it head-on from the day he was diagnosed. Lohr was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in December.

Firefighter Chris Gabis said that Lohr could have spent time away from work fighting his cancer, but even on days when he didn’t feel his best he still came to help.

“The guy worked a shift less than two weeks before his passing, and I think that shows his mindset of fighting through it, serving the public and doing everything he can to take care of his family as well,” Gabis said.

He described Lohr as someone invested in serving his community until the end.

“It was obvious there were high expectations when you were around Ryan and I feel like he always elevated people simply by having those,” he said. Lohr took passion in making the station clean and organized, and he always lead by example. “…He walked the walk and when he had to, he talked the talk.”

Gabis said he’d never seen Lohr speechless until a fundraiser benefit held in March to raise money for his cancer fight.

“To see someone like that have a reaction like that to the love and support they were shown by the community and by their friends and family was truly moving. That’s something I’ll be proud of forever to just have been there for that,” he said.

The firefighters praised Lohr’s commitment to serving both the Scottsbluff community and his own family.

“Justin and I tag teamed the statement that we shared on our socials, and Justin hit this on the head, that Ryan was a great firefighter but he was an even better family man,” Gabis said. “He was a great father and husband. You always knew how proud he was of his family, and to me. that was the most important thing.”

Following the funeral, a procession will travel southwest for graveside services at Westlawn Cemetery in Gering. It will tentatively begin around 2 p.m. The public is encouraged to stand alongside East 27th Street and Broadway to pay their respects.

“We want to encourage people to be along 27th and along Broadway,” Gabis said. “…This is a really somber, a really moving moment, but it’s going to completely affect traffic. We don’t know right now how long the procession is looking as far as fire apparatus, but we’re expecting to have plenty … There’s no telling how long this procession is going to be.”

It won’t be moving very quickly, he added, and it will be fairly spread out. Representatives from more than a dozen area fire departments are expected to attend. Motorcyclists with the local Patriot Guard group are also expected.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the Lohr family remains active, https://bit.ly/3H2qx8q, and persons wishing to help the family can reach out to the Scottsbluff Professional Firefighter's Local 1454 on Facebook for more details.