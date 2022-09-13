Progress continues on Midwest Theater project with new sidewalk featuring art moderne style

The concrete at the entrance of the Midwest Theater has an updated look as work continues to upgrade the building’s marquee, terrazzo flooring and murals.

Bill Peters, who chairs the marquee committee, said the concrete needed to be fixed, so theater staff took the opportunity to update the sidewalk while also incorporating the building’s original art moderne style.

That influential design style thrived during the 1930s and 1940s, growing in popularity during the economic hardships of the Great Depression. Some of the recognizable features of buildings and furniture designed and built in that time are the round, smooth, curvy shapes that appear to be fluid motion, taking inspiration from the art deco style, according to the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.

Buildings constructed in the moderne style feature flat roofs, and bands of windows in a horizontal layout as well as panels of glass block windows, curved canopies or aluminum or stainless steel detailing. Common buildings that were constructed in the art moderne style were commercial buildings and offices, public buildings, theaters, gas stations, apartment buildings and houses.

“There are scallops and there are two tones (of concrete) – kind of a dark gray and a greenish tint in the scallops,” Peters told the Star-Herald. “And that gave us the opportunity to put in the newly poured concrete a set of stones with a plaque engraved on each of them for the two very large donors locally — the Oregon Trail Community Foundation and Platte Valley Companies.”

Those plaques flank both sides of the newly poured concrete. A clear sealant will be put onto the concrete to help preserve the color. Peters said the sealant is designed not to be slippery.

Inside the main doors of the theater, where the original box office was located, will be refurbished to fill in holes and match the terrazzo floor design.

“There were some things that were simply capped when they took out that box office area and changed the way you bought tickets at the Midwest when it was part of the Commonwealth Theaters,” Peters said. “We’re having the holes filled in and then terrazzo matched and some other areas that needed concrete behind the old ticket booth.”

The murals will also be refurbished by stripping layers of overpainting done throughout the years back to the original paint, Peters said. Touch-up and replacement painting of flaked-away parts of the mural will be done as needed. That project is underway as sheets of plastic are hung throughout the building ahead of the touchup.

“My personal observation comes from going to the movies last Friday night and there are sheets of plastic covering areas where the walls could be spotted with paint during a restoration,” he said. “That restoration process will be going on with the artists coming in to restore the murals to get that brought up in areas where we’ve had paint flake or moisture come in.”

Peters said the renovations are going ahead according to the schedule. The work is set to be complete by late October.

“We’re happy with the progress of it,” Peters said. “The front of the building has been repainted and stucco repairs have occurred. It looks like it’s going ahead.”