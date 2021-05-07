Progress growing on grocery store replacement in Bayard

BAYARD — Almost two months after Bayard Grocery closed, much of the brainstorming work for a new community-supported grocery store is done. Now begins the physical work, according to Twin City Development Community Development Director Michelle Coolidge.
The information-gathering phase isn’t over yet. However, Coolidge said the steering committee leading the initiative has made progress in determining what kind of store works best for Bayard.
“It’s probably leaning toward either a cooperative or an LLC but there are still some variations of each of those models that we have to factor in,” Coolidge said.
Since March 5, residents of Bayard have been without a grocery store and forced to travel to Scottsbluff, Gering or Bridgeport for food shopping.
“There is a population in town that doesn’t have the option to be able to retrieve their own groceries or be able to be mobile enough to go out of town to do that,” Coolidge said. “It’s a really critical service that the community should be supporting in their hometown.”
Bayard Grocery closed after about 17 years in business. Although business picked up since the pandemic, owner Gary Moenning wanted to retire. Moenning’s daughter, Wendy Buxbaum, said she could not run the grocery store, citing her health. Additionally, Buxbaum said no one wanted to buy it.
The announcement of the grocery store’s closure triggered Coolidge and TCD into action. The community engaged in the process too. After the closing announcement, TCD launched a survey where 93% of Bayard respondents said it was important for Bayard to have a grocery store.
Respondents also said 71% of respondents spent between $50 and $150 per week on groceries.
In February, TCD also hosted a listening session for the community. Dozens turned out and expressed support for some kind of store. Coolidge called the meeting a success.
The session had a second purpose: to communicate the challenges of running a grocery store in a town like Bayard.
Most obviously, Bayard’s small population means small returns for any business. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Bayard’s 1,000 residents have a median household income of $41,711 across 440 households.
The U.S. Census Bureau also reports about 10% of Bayard residents live below the poverty line.
Taken together, TCD established that Bayard residents want a full-service grocery store. However, a private corporation seeking profit would be a difficult sell due to area demographics.
Over the last few weeks, Coolidge said the steering committee comprised of 13 people worked to uncover what other communities in similar situations have done. Next, comes the homework, Coolidge said.
“The group that’ll be working on business operations will help identify what they think is the best business model,” she said.
Another group will review facilities to determine if upgrades or repairs need to be made.
“Hopefully, at that point, that’ll be a phase where things will start moving a lot more quickly,” she said.