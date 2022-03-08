Promoting a community pool

The City of Scottsbluff city council entered into a site exploration agreement and option to purchase with Smith Land Company, LLC Monday, March 7, following efforts by a committee to explore plausible locations for an aquatics facility. With little information offered about the Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics citizen committee Monday evening, the Star-Herald gathered further information.

Discussion about a community aquatics center has circled throughout the community and school and city boards since 2018. Recent discussions have centered on securing a site to help the community visualize the final product ahead of voting on a ballot measure on the November ballot. Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics co-chair and longtime YMCA board member Zac Karpf believes the LB 357 initiative may be Scottsbluff’s best chance to construct a quality facility without Scottsbluff residents being responsible for the entire cost. The initiative proposes a half cent sales tax increase with all of the proceeds going to build the aquatics center. The initiative remains in place for 10 years and dissolves once the facility is paid for.

“One of the benefits of Scottsbluff being this retail hub for the Panhandle is you’ve got all sorts of people here spending money who don’t live here,” Karpf said. “So, half of the cost of this facility is going to end up getting paid by people outside of Scottsbluff.”

As the public pool facilities continue to age, Karpf noted that if the city cannot gather funds through sales tax, the funds will have to come from somewhere, namely property tax.

“This is a really good way to pay for this facility, but we know we’ve got some work to do to educate the community about LB 357,” he said. “That’s what our group is working on,” Karpf said. “Educating the public about (LB 357) and promoting the passage in November.”

The City of Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff Public Schools and the Scottsbluff Family YMCA have collaborated as community partners for years to bring an aquatics center to the community for the enjoyment of citizens, to attract tourists and for a venue to host athletic competitions. Since the conversations began in 2018, Karpf said the Scottsbluff Family YMCA has done research on potential locations for the center.

“In 2018, the YMCA did a lot of the ground work and leg work for researching sites that are even big enough or suitable enough for an aquatics center,” he said. “We’ve worked with the City of Scottsbluff and Scottsbluff Public Schools throughout the way because what we know with a project of this size you’re going to have some big community partners.”

John Galindo and John Harms are fellow co-chairs on the 25-member committee comprised of community members aware of the efforts to bring a community aquatics facility to Scottsbluff. Since its formation, the committee has created separate sub-committees and groups working to pass LB 357.

“Right now, our main initiative is to gather public input from the community about what they want to see in an aquatics center,” Karpf said. “Now that the city has taken this step forward, we put a community survey out there.”

Throughout March the committee hopes to collect public information that will be aggregated into specific features of a facility the city can use to create an illustration for further community feedback.

“We’re actually going to have some town hall meetings at the end of April where we talk to the community about the input we received and what we heard the community say and then hopefully in the months of May and June that gets refined into some kind of conceptual drawing to share with the community so they know when they vote in November, this is what we’re talking about,” he said.

The YMCA explored 13 different sites to check feasibility for parking, access and lot size. That information was passed onto the city council to use in narrowing the selection to the proposed site north of the old Albertson’s.

“I’m really excited about the site that they’ve honed in on, especially when you look at the high school that’s right there, the proximity to the middle school, the ease of access this facility will be for the community and it’s close to the walking path,” he said. “I think it’s a site where you can really design something the community will find very accessible, fun and enjoyable and would really meet the needs of the community.”

The Westmoor pool went through numerous repairs to keep it operational. When Scottsbluff parks supervisor Rick Deeds showed the Star-Herald around the site in July of 2020, he said the existing facility needs a lot of work. Rust, corrosion and hard water marks are indicators of where the leaks are in the facility.

“All of the structures for the slides need to be repainted and touched up,” Deeds said. “The main pipe that comes out of the bottom of the tubs needs to be resealed, re-glued, especially where it connects to the bottom of the tubs. That seal up there is bad, and needs to be redone. The slides themselves need to be re-gel coated. It’s just worn down after years of use.”

With those issues in mind, Karpf explained how they will ensure the proposed site will not present similar issues.

“The first components we looked at is the site suitable for a large enough facility with parking that the site could be successful,” he said. “We wanted to find something along a transportation corridor because we want it to have ease of access for the residents.”

Site visibility was also a key factor so the community can see what they invested in as well as to support tourism to the area to promote economic viability. Karpf noted how people travel to attractions with water slides and wave features, so they want to incorporate those into Scottsbluff’s facility to attract people beyond people visiting for swim meets.

The City of Scottsbluff and Scottsbluff Public Schools are not members on the committee since it is a citizen-led committee and cannot be part of that. However, both entities are actively engaged in the process.

Following the news about Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Reif being terminated, Karpf said Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan and other city officials became involved and ensured them the project will continue.

“There was definitely a moment like ‘Oh, shoot. What does that mean for our project?’” Karpf said. “As one of the co-chairs for the Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics group I was very appreciative of their commitment to it.”

The committee met every other week initially, but has since moved to once a month. However, Karpf anticipates meetings will become more frequent as November approaches.

“It feels like we’re finally making progress toward this being a reality,” Karpf said. “The citizens of Scottsbluff really have an opportunity this November to take a position and say they do support and want to vote yes on Scottsbluff aquatics.”​

To complete the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sbaquatics

