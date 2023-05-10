A Scottsbluff School Board work session agenda item regarding discussion of future plans for the Splash Arena at Scottsbluff High School may have generated some hopes for reopening the once-popular pool. However, though excitement may still be warranted, revitalizing the former indoor pool isn't on the table.

School Board members and district administrative staff met Monday, May 8, for a work session focused on the Splash Arena, including a tour of the facility.

The roughly 18,000-square-foot facility, constructed in 1976, contained a 6-foot lane pool. When the School Board voted to close the pool in May 2019, officials estimated that the pool leaked 7.5 gallons per minute, roughly 10,000 gallons per day, according to a review of Star-Herald articles.

The pool had been operated by the City of Scottsbluff and the Scottsbluff Public Schools until 2015, when the city stopped operating it as a community pool. Both entities then said it was too costly to operate and maintain. At that time, an outdoor pool at the site was demolished.

The school district allowed a short-lived Splash Arena Foundation to operate the pool as donors were unsuccessfully sought to fund operation and rehabilitation of the facility. Those proposals quietly faded away eventually, and the pool never reopened.

Since then, school district staff have maintained the pool building, said Randy Scott, the district's director of facilities and maintenance. Scott said he budgets about $6,000 each year for that.

However, the sustained disuse of the pool "will cause continued deterioration of the building, including doors and windows," Scott said after leading the school board on a short tour through the facility.

During the tour, he said the district continues to treat water that accumulates in the bottom of the pool from seepage as the water table fluctuates. Most of the HVAC system is no longer functioning; part of the system is still used to heat a former weight/wrestling room used by the Junior ROTC program and storage rooms that are still in use.

The water intrusion causes humidity, requiring continued treatment of the water with bleach and other chemicals. The building must also be treated to prevent mold and mitigate additional mold in areas where damage has already occurred. Expansion and contraction will expand cracks in flooring and other areas. Damage to drywall and mortar joints and rust and corrosion of electrical components will continue to occur. Those are just some of the concerns that Scott rattled off.

"Seems to me the building ought to be condemned," School Board member Mark Lang said.

School administrators — Scottsbluff Superintendent Andrew Dick, Director of Finance Marianne Carlson and Scott — outlined a proposal, saying that it's time to do something with the former pool facility. The three administrators, joined by Scottsbluff High School Principal Justin Schaddick, Scottsbluff Activities Director David Hoxworth and Jack Baker, of Baker and Associates, presented a proposal to construct a fieldhouse using the former pool facility.

The pool would be filled in and a flexible-space activity area to meet educational and extracurricular needs would be constructed in that area. A turf that could be used as a practice area for sports would be installed, similar to facilities built at Papillion-LaVista High School and Lexington High School.

Infrastructure upgrades, a new floor and flooring system, HVAC improvements and improvements to the locker rooms would be made in a proposed first phase. A second phase would include construction of a new parking lot.

The cost of the first phase, which was proposed to be funded during the 2023-2024 school year, would cost more than $2.7 million. The second phase is estimated at more than $297,000.

District officials said the additional space for activities and sports is clearly needed.

"We don't have an indoor practice space for anything outside of basketball," Hoxworth said, saying that when other programs such as football, soccer and tennis have to move indoors for inclement weather or other reasons, they are all fighting for space. Many schools that are the size of Scottsbluff have three or four auxiliary or practice gyms, while Scottsbluff only has one.

He and Schaddick said other programs are also fighting for space. The drill team practices in different areas throughout the high school, including foyers and hallways. The weight rooms are at maximum capacity, and classes will have to be broken into three to four class periods next year, with two classes being held at the same time and alternating use of the room. The JROTC program is also using different areas of the buildings. Other programs, including marching band, could also use the practice facility.

Some of the costs proposed would be eligible to be paid from funds already being raised by the district. Carlson said some portions of the project could use funds raised from a special levy, called the Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund. Scottsbluff Public Schools currently collects the levy of 3 cents per $100 or roughly $30 on a home valued at $100,000. The planned use of funds must be designated each year, and funds for a specific project can be collected for up to 10 years, or a total of $4.95 million.

However, QCPUF funds can’t be used for new construction — which is why it couldn’t be used to build a new pool facility. Those funds could only be used for reconstruction or repair. However, Carlson estimated that about $1.3 million of QCPUF funds could be put toward the $2.7 million cost to construct a fieldhouse. The remainder, more than $1.35 million, could come from other funding sources, including the district’s depreciation funds.

Though in a “perfect world,” district officials would build a new facility, a bond issue would likely be needed for that option. In the meantime, officials have looked at some costs associated with such a proposal, such as demolition of the Splash Arena building. Demolition is estimated at $380,000 and would mean the loss of current space for the JROTC program, which the district is required to provide.

However, after struggling to pass a bond issue in the past for Bluffs Middle School and Scottsbluff High School construction projects, district officials seemed reticent to propose pursuing another bond issue. Also, in November 2022, voters turned back a referendum made possible by LB 357 that would have funded the construction of a new facility by the City of Scottsbluff, which planned to partner with the school district and other stakeholders, such as the YMCA. At the time, proponents of the plan were saying it would cost $7 million to $9 million to repair the Splash Arena Pool, compared to $13 million to $15 million for new construction. For the time being, the future of another pool in Scottsbluff remains undetermined.

Overall, school board members expressed support for a project involving either reconstruction of the Splash Arena building or new construction.

School board member Paul Snyder urged district officials to explore other options for funding new construction, including building a facility that could also be used by the community as a tornado shelter that could be partially funded through FEMA funds. Minatare is among the school districts that have funded construction in such a way, and Snyder referred to other communities as well.

Monday’s meeting was only a work session; therefore, school board members didn’t take action on the proposal.