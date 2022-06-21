Protect yourself from tick bite exposure this summer

Ticks are an insect that survive by feeding off blood from mammals, birds, and other animals. Ticks can carry several types of diseases that humans can contract but one of the most common types is Lyme disease. Lyme disease is the name for infection caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, which is transmitted by the bite of infected black-legged and Pacific black-legged ticks.

Black-legged ticks live in humid, wooded environments. While typically found to live to the Northeast region of the United States, the black-legged tick (also known as the deer tick) was found and identified in eastern Nebraska in 2019. The bacteria that cause Lyme disease was detected in the ticks collected from this area which demonstrates that Lyme disease can be acquired in eastern Nebraska. However, Nebraska can still be considered low risk at this time until further surveillance can be done.

One of the most common signs that you have been in contact with a tick is the bull’s eye rash that can appear after tick bites. More serious symptoms of Lyme disease include pain in the joints or muscles, joint swelling, fatigue, and fever. When left untreated, Lyme disease can spread to heart and nervous systems causing facial palsy, irregular heartbeats, and potential inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

Preventing tick bites are your best defense against potential issues in the future. Panhandle residents can practice tick bite prevention by following smart outdoor tips:

• Treat clothing and gear with EPA registered insect repellents

• Avoid areas where you can encounter ticks such as wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter

• Check your clothing for ticks when coming indoors

• Pets can also carry ticks, make sure to check them over when coming indoors

• Shower soon after being outdoors

• Check your body for ticks, particularly under the arms, around the ears, back of the knees, and around your hair

If you find a tick on your body, make sure to remove it immediately and effectively. Using clean tweezers, grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Pull upward with a steady, even pressure, making sure not to twist or jerk your tweezers; this can cause mouth parts to break off. Once removed, thoroughly clean the area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Do not crush ticks with your fingers, instead you can place them in alcohol, place in a sealed container, or flush down the toilet.

If you feel you were exposed to a tick bite and have developed symptoms, visit your physician as soon as possible. Make sure to indicate any travel within the last 30 days prior to symptoms, reported tick bites or markings, and if there is reported exposure in tick habitats.

To request further information on tick bite prevention, please visit www.pphd.org or call 308-487-3600 or toll free 866-701-7173. Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form