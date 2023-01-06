 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PSC commissioners Kamler, Stocker sworn in at Nebraska State Capitol

  • 0

The Nebraska State Capitol was the site on Thursday, Jan. 5, for the swearing-in of Nebraska Public Service Commissioners Eric Kamler and Kevin Stocker. The public inaugural ceremony held in the Legislative Chambers marked the beginning of a six-year term for both commissioners.

PSC Commissioner Kevin Stocker - District 5.jpg

PSC Commissioner Kevin Stocker — District 5
Headshot by Omaha PhotoWorx

PSC Commissioner Eric Kamler — District 4

Kamler, 31, Geneva, begins his term as a member of the Public Service Commission (PSC) representing the 4th District. Prior to his election to the PSC, Kamler served as Mayor of Geneva from 2018-2022 and on the Geneva City Council from 2014-2018. As Mayor, he accomplished several major infrastructure development projects and broadband expansion in his hometown, bringing that focus to the PSC. Kamler is also the fifth generation of his family farm and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Stocker, 62, Scottsbluff, begins his term as a member of the PSC representing the 5th District. Having owned businesses in both transportation and agriculture, he brings a clear understanding of the Commission having operated businesses licensed, regulated and inspected by the Commission. Stocker is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

People are also reading…

“It is an exciting day for both Eric, Kevin and the Commission,” Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said. “We congratulate both of our new commissioners and look forward to working together as we strive to ensure quality services for all Nebraskans.”

The 2nd District Commission seat vacated by former Commissioner Crystal Rhoades remains open at this time. The position will be appointed by the governor. Interested parties can file an application at https://www.nebraska.gov/appointments/

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cities declare snow emergency

Cities declare snow emergency

Due to the predicted weather conditions, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown declared a snow emergency beginning Sunday, Jan. 1 at…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News