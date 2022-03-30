Public Alliance for Community Energy provides share to the City of Alliance

ALLIANCE — ACE, the Public Alliance for Community Energy, is distributing $12,260 to the City of Alliance as its share of $200,000 being distributed through ACE’s revenue return program to the 76 Nebraska member communities of the not-for-profit, community-owned natural gas supplier.

At the direction of the ACE Board, The City of Alliance has received $250,455 since the inception of ACE, for community betterment use. Since then the city has used these funds to assist with a suicide awareness and prevention training; purchase umbrellas and octopus at Big Blue Bay; construct Hal Murray Softball Complex sidewalks and protective backstop fencing; replace Senior Center windows; install Bower Park sprinkler system; expand the Rolling Prairie Disc Golf Course; assist with purchase of the holiday decorations for Third Street; and contribute toward the outside play equipment for the Alliance Recreation Center.

This year’s Choice Gas Program Selection period will run through April 1 - 21. During this period, customers can choose a competitive rate and pricing option online at www.ACEenergy.org or by calling ACE at 800-454-4759. Selection forms will be mailed out to all eligible customers prior to the start of the selection period, so make sure to keep an eye out for that.

Learn more about ACE, its support of Nebraska communities, and role in the Nebraska Choice Gas program at www.ACEenergy.org. For questions about ACE funding, please contact the Utility Office at 308-762-5075.

