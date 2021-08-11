 Skip to main content
Public can view balloon pilots at WNCC, Landers Complex this morning
Balloon pilots in the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals are readying to take to the air again this morning. 

As pilots complete tasks, there will be two public viewing sites at WNCC and Landers Soccer Complex. Balloons are expected to be arriving to those areas as early as 6:30 a.m. The WNCC target will close by 7:30 a.m.

Pilots will launch at various points north of Scottsbluff.

Two other drops are also planned so balloons may be viewed from other locations in the community. 

The public is advised to be cautious and avoid parking in roadways, on private property or other activity that might result in potential traffic hazards when viewing balloons this week. 

