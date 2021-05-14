Public health department offering mobile clinics at businesses, in communities

Scotts Bluff County Public Health will be out in the community, reaching people who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccination where they are — in some cases, right in the work place.

On Thursday, Scotts Bluff County Public Health, partnering with Panhandle Unified Command, unveiled its “Business Block Party” mobile vaccination clinic at Floyd’s Trucking Center.

The mobile clinics will offer a way to bring vaccines to people in a convenient way.

“Our mass clinics have just dropped in size and attendance,” Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said. “Now the idea is to take the vaccine to those people that it is hard for them to get away, or unless it is really convenient, may not think about getting out and getting it. We want to come to them.”

Scotts Bluff County Public Health will use the Region 22 Incident Command Unit’s Mobile Command Center to travel and provide vaccination clinics throughout Scotts Bluff and Banner County. Schnell said that clinics are already planned in Lyman and Mitchell next week, as well as at local businesses. People who see the mobile command center are welcome, no matter where they are, to just stop and get their vaccination.