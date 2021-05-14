Public health department offering mobile clinics at businesses, in communities

Scotts Bluff County Public Health will be out in the community, reaching people who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccination where they are — in some cases, right in the work place.
On Thursday, Scotts Bluff County Public Health, partnering with Panhandle Unified Command, unveiled its “Business Block Party” mobile vaccination clinic at Floyd’s Trucking Center.
The mobile clinics will offer a way to bring vaccines to people in a convenient way.
“Our mass clinics have just dropped in size and attendance,” Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said. “Now the idea is to take the vaccine to those people that it is hard for them to get away, or unless it is really convenient, may not think about getting out and getting it. We want to come to them.”
Scotts Bluff County Public Health will use the Region 22 Incident Command Unit’s Mobile Command Center to travel and provide vaccination clinics throughout Scotts Bluff and Banner County. Schnell said that clinics are already planned in Lyman and Mitchell next week, as well as at local businesses. People who see the mobile command center are welcome, no matter where they are, to just stop and get their vaccination.
Schnell said, “ A lot of times it’s hard to get away from work, you have things to do, so our desire is to go to places where we can make it as convenient as possible and have those people come and get it. You’ll be seeing us a lot in Scotts Bluff County and Banner County.”
As of Thursday, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines were being offered via the mobile clinic. However, Schnell said that the Panhandle expected to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday so clinics offering those vaccines will also be announced.
That vaccine won’t be offered at all clinics, due to storage requirements, but information regarding availability will be announced via the Panhandle Public Health District’s website, pphd.org and the media.
As of Thursday, Scotts Bluff County is reporting that about 38% of adults have been fully vaccinated.
According to the Nebraska State Department of Health and Human Services, just under 34 percent of everyone 16 or older in the Panhandle has been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 50 percent of Nebraskans 16 or older have been completely vaccinated, which means the Panhandle is seeing lower vaccination rates than other areas of the state, Schnell said.
She is hopeful that the mobile clinics will assist in increasing those rates.
“We want to change that,” she said. “To get back to normal, to celebrate Fourth of July like we want to, to feel comfortable in our community like we want, we need to get people vaccinated. That is our hope, by doing these outreaches, that we can change that number and we can get back to the place where we feel really good about herd immunity, but also about having the numbers vaccinated.”
Lower numbers may be because of the ruralness of the area, with people unable to drive the distance to vaccine clinics, as well as vaccine hesitancy and availability of the Pfizer vaccine. The mobile clinic can help break down barriers of transportation and convenience, Schnell said.
With the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine, health officials will also be able to start vaccinating teens in the approved age range of 12 up 1o 18 years of age. Over the summer, she said, clinics will be offered at area school sites and other sites aimed at reaching that population.
Mark Gillam, president of Floyd’s Truck Center, said that the business decided to host the first “Business Block Party” after speaking to some of the officials at Regional West Medical Center. Gillam serves on the hospital’s board.
“We think it is a great opportunity for our employee’s to have ease of access to the vaccine,” he said.
Floyd’s Truck Center has about 45 employees and prior to the clinic, Gillam estimated 30 to 40 percent of employees were vaccinated. The company has encouraged employees to get vaccinated, including letting employees know that they can “jet away” to go to clinics to get vaccinated.
“But ease of access is a big thing,” he said, estimating at least 16 employees would get vaccinated Thursday. “I think it is a testament to ease of access.”
One of those employees was Oliver Bowker, who got the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination. He said the mobile clinic made it easier for him to get the vaccine.
He hadn’t yet gotten the vaccine, “Just because I hadn’t found the time to run around and get one so this work’s out good,” he said.
Other members of the community could also be seen coming up to the mobile command trailer to get vaccinated and the clinic was moving to Ideal Linen in the afternoon to offer vaccinations there.
The mobile vaccine clinic will be back at Floyd’s Truck Center in June. Next week, the mobile clinic has two clinics planned on May 20 in smaller communities on May 20, planning to be in Lyman at 9:30 a.m. and in Mitchell at 11:30 a.m.
The mobile unit schedule will be announced to the public and will be posted on PPHD.org. You can make an appointment with the mobile vaccine or other clinics at https://tinyurl.com/w6b84fkf, or simply walk-in. There is no charge for vaccination.
If you would like to host a Business Block Party in your area, please call Scotts Bluff County Community Health at 308-630-1126.