Public health officials: Urgent need to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

“Communities that have been able to do this effectively limit transmission within their borders,” he said, citing countries throughout the world that have had lower rates of infection than the U.S.

“It’s important that we do things together, and it’s important that we do them now,” he said. “Everyone can see our health systems are really strained.”

Avoiding gatherings, like over the Thanksgiving holiday, has been advocated as a key way to prevent spread during the holidays. According to statistics, if celebrating with a group of 10 people, a person has an estimated 40% chance of contracting COVID-19. Asked if we would continue to see surges and resurgences of the virus, Lawler said we could continue to see surges and resurgences until a large percentage of Americans are vaccinated — late spring or summer. People need to “buckle down” now, he said, urging people to take those measures of wearing a mask and other steps we have all heard about since April.

Health directors also spoke briefly about the impact the pandemic has had on them. Some health directors across the state have received threats, in addition to the mental, physical and other toll as they try to contact trace and enforce directed health measures.