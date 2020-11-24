Public health officials: Urgent need to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Health directors from across the state came together Monday “to share a united, statewide message”: We need to do more as a state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our communities.
A press conference had been held on Monday, Nov. 23, recognized as Public Health Thank You Day. It’s a day noticed mostly by public health workers, but the work of public health officials has gained attention during the pandemic.
The pandemic picture in Nebraska and the Panhandle gained the most attention during Monday’s call. During the call, Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District director, and Scottsbluff Public Schools superintendent Rick Myles were featured speakers.
During this time, Engel said, health care workers across the state are “continuing to provide patients the best possible care in one of the worst possible situations.” As the mother of an ICU nurse, she said she knows the work is taking a physical and mental toll.
“We must emphasize that we all need to do more now. The current situation is the most severe we have seen during this pandemic.”
Engel joined in issuing a call for universal masking statewide, families and communities to restrict social gatherings, avoiding traveling and hosting travelers and other steps. Health directors acknowledge the sacrifices, she said, and are also making the same sacrifices, such as missing out on a family member’s activities or unable to see friends or family.
“Know that when we ask Nebraskans to make difficult choices to stop the spread of the virus, we are not insulated from the consequences,” she said.
However, Engel, other public workers and even Myles urged the community to do their part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Throughout the pandemic, whether or not students should remain in school has been a lingering question. Public health officials have cited schools as among the safest places for students to be during the pandemic, pointing to the measures that most school districts are taking to prevent students from contracting the virus, when compared to the measures that might be lacking if they were not in school.
“Our goal is to keep our kids in school,” he said. “We really do believe that this is the safest place for kids. And, we’re very important not only for the health of the local region, but also the local economy.”
Myles, who acknowledged that “I feel like it’s been more like eight years,” since the school district began taking measures eight months ago, and that there have been struggles, marked with silver linings of cooperation between the school district and health officials during the pandemic. However, in order to accomplish the goal of keeping students in school, he said, “We really advocate ... for our community doing everything they can to stay safe over the holidays and beyond because it doesn’t matter how safe we behave in school, if we are not doing it’s not happening in the community, too, we’re not doing all we can together.”
During the call, public health officials did call on Gov. Pete Ricketts to institute a mask mandate, and praised communities that have taken the steps to institute their own.
Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, spoke about the importance of face masks and other non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. He reiterated that many scientific studies of face masks have been demonstrated to dramatically impact community transmission. He pointed to face masks mandates as effective, saying that they reduce community cases and hospitalizations, One of the most recent studies was an analysis in Kansas, which compared counties that opted out of a face mask mandate and counties that opted in had a 6% decrease in case counts, while those that opted out had a 100% increase between July and August. Just having a mask mandate by itself, not necessarily a strikingly enforced mandate, increases mask compliance, he said.
“Most Americans try to follow the rules,” he said, saying a mask mandate would have immediate effect. “The presence of a mask mandate dramatically improves compliance.”
However, even if mask mandates aren’t in place, people should wear masks and health officials repeatedly noted the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Lawler highlighted that face masks work most effectively when combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions, like social distancing, limiting large gatherings, washing your hands and isolating when sick. Officials call it the “Swiss cheese layer” effect, similar to layering of Swiss cheese and covering the holes.
“Communities that have been able to do this effectively limit transmission within their borders,” he said, citing countries throughout the world that have had lower rates of infection than the U.S.
“It’s important that we do things together, and it’s important that we do them now,” he said. “Everyone can see our health systems are really strained.”
Avoiding gatherings, like over the Thanksgiving holiday, has been advocated as a key way to prevent spread during the holidays. According to statistics, if celebrating with a group of 10 people, a person has an estimated 40% chance of contracting COVID-19. Asked if we would continue to see surges and resurgences of the virus, Lawler said we could continue to see surges and resurgences until a large percentage of Americans are vaccinated — late spring or summer. People need to “buckle down” now, he said, urging people to take those measures of wearing a mask and other steps we have all heard about since April.
Health directors also spoke briefly about the impact the pandemic has had on them. Some health directors across the state have received threats, in addition to the mental, physical and other toll as they try to contact trace and enforce directed health measures.
The pandemic has also meant changes in the economy. During the call, health officials discussed the prevalence of cases tied to dining in restaurants, urging restaurant operators to take steps like one Hasting’s restaurant owner to ensure the safety of guests and staff. Officials discussed Odyssey restaurant owner Jamey Hamburger talked about a mask requirement, efforts to keep social distancing between tables and other efforts. Nick Maestas, operator of Muchachos, said all his restaurant staff knows “is life in COVID” and has taken steps throughout in restaurant operations, including closing the dining area as cases began to spike in the last month, while doing what they could to serve customers.
“While we were afraid of what it would do for us, economically, we knew that it was the right thing,” he said.
Lawler said, “Safety does not have to be in conflict with economic viability.”
