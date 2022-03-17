Public informational meeting March 29 to discuss walleye at Lake McConaughy

Ogallala — Anyone interested in walleye fishing at Lake McConaughy is invited to a public informational meeting March 29 at the lake, where the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will discuss fisheries research, changes in stocking and angler surveys.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. Mountain time at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center. This session will provide a chance for questions, dialogue and feedback.

Game and Parks’ recent meetings at the lake with anglers and concessionaires focused on the agency’s 2022 walleye plan for the lake. Those plans include a nighttime creel survey for April and May to evaluate walleye fishing along the dam during the spawn period.

Additionally, plans include stocking 22 million recently hatched walleye in the North Platte River above the lake and in the river-lake interface. There also are plans to stock 1.5 million walleye that are 1.25- to 1.5-inches in length), and a small portion of those will be raised and stocked at a larger 2-2.5-inch size. These stockings will be evaluated to determine which size had most success.

Game and Parks has initiated efforts to establish an advisory group of stakeholders – consisting of local anglers, businesses and guides – to keep lake visitors updated on Lake McConaughy fisheries management and research and to better inform visitors of angling opportunities.

