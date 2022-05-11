Public invited to send off Honor Flight veterans Thursday

The Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders will rumble through the Panhandle Thursday, May 12, as they escort 14 veterans who are taking an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The PGR will be joined by local law enforcement as they travel from Chadron, through Alliance and onto Scottsbluff en route to Denver International Airport.

Katie Parks, administrative secretary for the Chadron Police Department, said several agencies will escort the veterans to DIA.

“We (Chadron PD) will escort them to the county line and then Dawes County Sheriff’s department will take them so far,” Parks said. “Alliance, Scottsbluff and some agencies in Colorado as well will escort them.”

Members of the Colorado State Patrol will escort the veterans from Fort Morgan, Colorado, to DIA.

Parks said the purpose of the honor flight is to take veterans to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. The honor flight will begin with a send-off ceremony at the Chadron American Legion, 123 Bordeaux Street in Chadron.

“They have a program at the American Legion in Chadron at 9 a.m. and I believe they plan to leave about 10,” she said.

The convoy of veterans will pass through Alliance at 11 a.m. A flag line will be established on the west side of Highway 385, by the Old Terry’s Corner.

It will then travel to Scottsbluff. A flag line to welcome the veterans will form around 11:15 a.m. along 20th Street to the Elks Lodge.

“We’re going to set up a flag line for them as they turn south on 20th Street there should be a row of flags on both sides of the street all the way to the Elks Lodge,” Steve Thomlison of Gering told the Star-Herald. “The fire department is going to put up their ladder truck and a large flag at the end of 16th Street.”

There are 150 flags available for the public to use to show honor and respect to the service members.

From noon to 1 p.m., the veterans, PGR, Legion riders and LEO escorts will enjoy lunch, which will include Quilts of Valor presentations to six veterans and a flag presentation.

The honor flight will continue south toward Kimball and Fort Morgan, Colorado, at 1 p.m. The escort will arrive in Kimball around 2 p.m. at the High Point Welcome Center, 204 S. Kimball Blvd. and depart at 2:30 p.m. They will continue along highways 71 and 14 and arrive in Fort Morgan at the Super 8 parking lot at 4 p.m. They will depart at 4:45 p.m. for the Quality Inn & Suites at DIA, with an arrival time of 6:45 p.m.

The veterans will fly to Washington, D.C. May 13 at 6:55 a.m., exploring the monuments Saturday, May 14 and returning home Sunday.

“This is an all-Vietnam veterans’ group,” Thomlison said. “We will take WWII and Korean and Vietnam vets. If we find any interested in going, we’re ecstatic to take them.”

