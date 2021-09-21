Public invited to take part in Monument Marathon events

“They are local favorites and we’re thrilled to have them,” she said. She said organizers visited both vendors at the Bands on Broadway events held over the summer and the two vendors will more than willing to change up their menu to serve breakfast foods special for the Monument Marathon. The vendors will be set up outside the information/ticket booth at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

“Vinny’s will have breakfast totchos, which is like a breakfast nacho but with tater tots,” she said. “I can’t wait to try it out and see what it is about.”

As racers cross the finish line, people can monitor race results live at, www.monumentmarathon.com/results.

Sheffield reminds people to dress for possible changes in temperatures, with morning temperatures cooler and the day forecast to have a high in the 80s. Some years, those morning hours are cooler. Last year, she said, it was in the 70s, making for a warmer morning from the start. Prepare to have a jacket and other things that you’ll need.

“People might be waiting for their runner to cross the finish line a little longer than they expect,” she said.