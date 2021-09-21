Public invited to take part in Monument Marathon events

You don’t have to be a runner or walker to join in events for the 10th annual Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon. There are plenty of opportunities for the public to join in on events.
Events will start Friday, with the Monument Marathon expo from noon to 8 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center. The expo, which is open to the public, is the place for participants to pick up their race packets, but vendors will also be available. During the event, a pasta feed will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is able to come enjoy the pasta feed, which costs $10, Mary Sheffield, alumni relations and stewardship director for the Western Nebraska Community College Foundation and a member of the organizing committee, said.
To date, the Monument Marathon has helped raise more than $450,000 for scholarships and support for WNCC students.
On Saturday, volunteers and crowds will start gathering early at Five Rocks Amphitheater for race day. Participants will arrive at Five Rocks Amphitheater, with full-marathon competitors being transported to the starting line at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center.
With the gathering of supporters for the 5K, half-marathon relay, and the half- and full-marathons, organizers of the Monument Marathon have planned accordingly for the celebratory crowd.
This year, two vendors will be on hand, Sweet V’s and Vinny’s will be serving food this year at Five Rocks, available from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both vendors will have menus available on their Facebook pages, but Sheffield said they’ll be serving breakfast fare and drinks.
“They are local favorites and we’re thrilled to have them,” she said. She said organizers visited both vendors at the Bands on Broadway events held over the summer and the two vendors will more than willing to change up their menu to serve breakfast foods special for the Monument Marathon. The vendors will be set up outside the information/ticket booth at Five Rocks Amphitheater.
“Vinny’s will have breakfast totchos, which is like a breakfast nacho but with tater tots,” she said. “I can’t wait to try it out and see what it is about.”
As racers cross the finish line, people can monitor race results live at, www.monumentmarathon.com/results.
Sheffield reminds people to dress for possible changes in temperatures, with morning temperatures cooler and the day forecast to have a high in the 80s. Some years, those morning hours are cooler. Last year, she said, it was in the 70s, making for a warmer morning from the start. Prepare to have a jacket and other things that you’ll need.
“People might be waiting for their runner to cross the finish line a little longer than they expect,” she said.
This year, bleachers will return to the finish line, which Sheffield said is nice to allow people to sit and cheer on the participants as they cross the finish line. Bring your cheer gear, dress in costumes and come ready to make some noise. If you aren’t going to be at the finish line, you can still join in on the fun along the marathon route.
During the award ceremony, scheduled to start at approximately noon, some special recognition award will be presented. Twelve runners will be recognized for having ran in the Monument Marathon every year since it began in 2011. Some of the members of the original committee that helped found the marathon will also be on hand.
Fourteen sponsors will also be recognized for their long-term support of the event that has brought runners to the Panhandle each year. Also, almost 50 volunteers have helped every single year, helping to coordinate the event that has been a key fundraiser for the WNCC Foundation.
After the marathon, the Flyover Brewing Company will play host to the runners and volunteers, from 1 to 6 p.m. Runners and volunteers will show their race bib, medal or volunteer shirt for free beer, but most of all, there will be plenty of revelry with live music from 1 to 4 p.m.
“One of the things that we, the organizing committee, like about the after-party is that it’s a chance for us to catch up with the runners,” Sheiffield said, saying they can relax after the marathon has come to a close. She said they can hear feedback in person from the runners, as well as get to visit with those who are local and have traveled in from other states and locales.