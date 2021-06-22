Public Library fundraising using Children’s Garden theme

ALLIANCE — Sharing in the joy of youth, come see what’s new at the Alliance Public Library and help grow its children’s garden.

Flowers are available at the Circulation Desk for $1 to add your name to the garden in the hallway. Proceeds will be used to help the children’s room blossom and enrich the lives of the young patrons. Once you’ve donated, search for your name in the field of flowers and experience the beauty of many people making a difference.