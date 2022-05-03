Public Service Commission hears Platte Valley Bank’s arguments against telecommunications companies

The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) heard oral arguments Tuesday regarding a complaint made by the holding company of Platte Valley Bank against subsidiaries of Lumen Technologies.

The three subsidiaries include United Telephone Company of the West d/b/a CenturyLink, CenturyLink Communications, LLC and Qwest Corporation d/b/a CenturyLink QC. The complaint states one or more of the telecommunications companies failed to fix service outages for extended periods of time in 2020.

The first outage impacted the entire Panhandle from May 6-9. The second one lasted for 38 hours from May 25-26, and the final one impacted the Gering branch for eight days from Sept. 1-9.

According to Platte Valley Bank’s executive vice president Zac Karpf, customers could not access their accounts when the outages took place. He told the Star-Herald he felt there wasn’t a robust enough backup delivery system in place.

The complaint was first filed in May 2021 and had motions to dismiss it. It was amended in December 2021. The next month, the respondents filed a motion to dismiss the amended complaint.

The respondents’ attorney Kate McNamara argued the PSC should support a motion to dismiss the complaint because the three companies operate independently of one another.

“The reason that we believe the commission should grant a motion to dismiss at this time and not allow a full evidentiary hearing to occur is that CenturyLink Communications, LLC ... is the only entity with outages that occurred at or around the dates that are alleged by the complainant,” she said.

The three companies may share a parent corporation, McNamara said, but they can’t share the blame for the outages.

“They (the complainants) have to argue that these companies are essentially instrumentalities of Lumen,” she said.

McNamara said the outages happened only on CenturyLink networks, not those of Qwest or United. She said just CenturyLink Communications, LLC provided services to PVB and the PSC does not have jurisdiction over interstate, non-regulated data services.

Commissioner Crystal Rhoades said she’d like to see any engineering documents and certification that confirms no network traffic travels over subsidized networks, in this case Qwest or United lines.

However, Tuesday’s hearing was for oral arguments, not evidentiary ones.

The bank’s attorney Andrew Pollock said the complaint was focused more on shared infrastructure and networks as opposed to services.

“What it boils down to is, despite the separation between the companies’ regulatory purposes, the companies essentially operate as one,” Pollock said.

The complainants had made the first complaint solely against United Telephone Company of the West. After reviewing briefs and a previous motion to dismiss it, Pollock said he “made a legal and strategic decision with Mr. Karpf’s OK to amend the complaint.” He apologized to the commission for filing the amendment in December instead of earlier.

McNamara said going through the PSC was not the proper way to seek remedy and the bank would need to file a lawsuit in state or federal court instead.

Pollock argued that CenturyLink received more than $100 million from the state to serve rural exchanges in Nebraska and doesn’t get that support unless they provide broadband services, so the case would fall under the PSC’s broadband jurisdiction.

McNamara said Qwest and United did not receive funding from that source.

Pollock said he could provide testimony as to the structure of the respondents, but that ultimately the merits of the case are up to the commission.

Karpf said the PSC’s decision will likely be announced in the next few weeks.

