Pumpkin contest and auction to support new after school program in Mitchell

Both kids and adults are invited to put their pumpkin designs to the test in a Mitchell church’s decorated pumpkin contest and auction.

“We are encouraging pumpkins to be painted versus carved because they don't last as long, especially if they're indoors,” Rebekah Burford, event coordinator and New Hope Assembly of God pastor, said.

New Hope Assembly will be accepting decorated pumpkins until Oct. 15, for judging on Oct. 16. Entries will be divided into five age categories — elementary, middle school, high school, novice adult and professional adult. Pumpkins will be categorized by theme — religion, nature, animal and character. Individuals, groups and businesses are welcome to participate.

“You will put yourself in your own category, so if you want to be in the pro category, then put yourself there,” Burford said. “I have some people that are tattoo artists so you might not want to be in the same league as them. It's your choice.”

As pumpkins are entered, they will be photographed for early voting on the New Hope Assembly Facebook page. In person voting will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, starting at 10 a.m. at the church with free activities and treats.

“Last minute voting, doors open at 10 a.m. and we will have games, face painting, corn-hole and pumpkin-themed treats — all free,” Burford said.

People attending the event can see the decorated pumpkins, vote and enjoy fun pumpkin-themed activities.

“We’ve employed a whole bunch of pumpkins to try to get people involved,” Burford said. “The mayor has agreed that he is going to auction them off. So that’s exciting.”

All proceeds from the auction will be put toward creating an after-school space for fifth and sixth graders.

Burford said the after-school program, called Next Level Kids Center, is planning to open in conjunction with Mitchell Public School’s elementary program.

“We’re still ironing out the logistics, and I know we’re going to have fifth and sixth graders,” she said. “The hope is to launch this when the elementary program launches, the principal said at the end of October or November.”

As a new community member to the area in March, Burford realized a gap in after school programs for older elementary students.

“I knew there was a huge need, and my heart was like, this is the perfect location,” she said. “We have all this space and I heard from a lot of the locals that we are lacking a lot of things to do after school.”

Burford encourages anyone eager to test their pumpkin decorating skills to enter the contest and attend the free event. The auction is open to anyone.

“If we don’t even raise one dime, I’m just excited to see what people come up with,” Burford said.

Early voting on decorated pumpkins can be done by searching New Hope Assembly on Facebook. The Oct. 22 event will open doors at 10 a.m. at 1460 13th Ave. in Mitchell. Winners will be announced at noon and the auction will follow. For questions, call 308-623-1559.