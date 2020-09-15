Pumpkins will be sold at Harvest Fest

For the second year, the Gering Kiwanis Club’s Family Fun Day will not take place. Pumpkin sales will, though.

Family Fun Day has been a major fundraising event for the Gering Kiwanis Club. It couldn’t take place last year because of proposed drainage work at Legacy of the Plains and the irrigation tunnel collapse.

Gering Kiwanis member Rick Myers said multiple factors played a role in canceling this year’s event, which was set to take place in early October.

Part of the event would have been the sale of locally grown pumpkins. Instead, the group will sell their pumpkins on Saturday during the Harvest Festival at Legacy of the Plains.

“When last week’s weather threatened local gardens and fields, club members harvested what pumpkins were mature,” said Myers.

The group managed to harvest 100 pumpkins and he says they are in “perfect shape,” since they were not exposed to frost.

The pumpkins were put into an old grain bin at the museum for temporary storage. Sales will take place near the grain bin, which is in the middle of the museum’s parade grounds, he said.

“The grain bin is located next to the pedal tractor course,” he said, making it accessible to those heading to the field to participate in hand harvesting.

The club is asking for donations for the pumpkins, but Myers recommends at least $5 adding that they would “would certainly appreciate a more generous donation as the proceeds go to support youth and community activities.”

In addition to the pumpkins, the club will be selling handmade wooden toys for specified prices. The toys are part of a Rocky Mountain District Kiwanis fundraising event he said.