 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pumpkins will be sold at Harvest Fest
0 comments
featured

Pumpkins will be sold at Harvest Fest

Only $5 for 5 months
Pumpkins will be sold at Harvest Fest

Suzanne Myers, left, Dusty Lana, center, and Tom Swan harvest pumpkins from the Gering Kiwanis pumpkin patch at Legacy of the Plains Museum. The pumpkins were harvested in advance of a killing frost and will be sold on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the museum's annual Harvest Festival.

 Rick Myers/Courtesy Photo

For the second year, the Gering Kiwanis Club’s Family Fun Day will not take place. Pumpkin sales will, though.

Family Fun Day has been a major fundraising event for the Gering Kiwanis Club. It couldn’t take place last year because of proposed drainage work at Legacy of the Plains and the irrigation tunnel collapse.

Pumpkins will be sold at Harvest Fest

A nice selection of pumpkins from the Gering Kiwanis pumpkin patch will be available for sale on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival.

Gering Kiwanis member Rick Myers said multiple factors played a role in canceling this year’s event, which was set to take place in early October.

Part of the event would have been the sale of locally grown pumpkins. Instead, the group will sell their pumpkins on Saturday during the Harvest Festival at Legacy of the Plains.

“When last week’s weather threatened local gardens and fields, club members harvested what pumpkins were mature,” said Myers.

The group managed to harvest 100 pumpkins and he says they are in “perfect shape,” since they were not exposed to frost.

The pumpkins were put into an old grain bin at the museum for temporary storage. Sales will take place near the grain bin, which is in the middle of the museum’s parade grounds, he said.

“The grain bin is located next to the pedal tractor course,” he said, making it accessible to those heading to the field to participate in hand harvesting.

The club is asking for donations for the pumpkins, but Myers recommends at least $5 adding that they would “would certainly appreciate a more generous donation as the proceeds go to support youth and community activities.”

In addition to the pumpkins, the club will be selling handmade wooden toys for specified prices. The toys are part of a Rocky Mountain District Kiwanis fundraising event he said.

Gates for the Harvest Fest will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free for kids under 12 years old and $5 for everyone over 12.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Kamie Stephen is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9041 or via email at kamie.stephen@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho woman killed in crash
Crime

Idaho woman killed in crash

  • Updated

Margaret Mathison, 23, died in the crash that occurred on Highway 71 in Banner County, according to information released by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Two injured in Box Butte crash
Crime

Two injured in Box Butte crash

  • Updated

Emergency personnel transported one man to Regional West Medical Center via Air Link and a second to Box Butte General Hospital in a collision…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News