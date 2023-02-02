“Puss In Boots The Last Wish” will screen this Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1:30 p.m. at the historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

The movie is rated PG and has a run time of one hour and 40 minutes.

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll when he learns that he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Non-members pay $7 per person.

Doors open Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 6:45 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 12:45 p.m.