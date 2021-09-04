Puzzles of the Past event returns to Legacy of the Plains

Legacy of the Plains Museum is partnering with the community to bring old photos back to life as the monthly Puzzles of the Past meetings start back up in September.
Having begun in 2011, Puzzles of the Past gives community members opportunities to help preserve history by going through old photos and attempting to recognize people and places from years ago, as well as adding in any memories they have associated with them.
Legacy of the Plains executive director Dave Wolf said it has since turned into something more than just going through old photos though.
“Eventually, it turned into doing a kind of interactive presentation about communities in the area,” he said. “We invite people to come in and talk and to share stories with us, so we just kind of learn more about the communities that we have here in the area.”
Wolf said even learning bits of information about certain people or things helps to build an overall narrative for a community.
“We have kind of a general history to begin with, and then we go building by building and just say, ‘This is what it was.’ And then people add stories, (like) ‘That’s my family’s old grocery store, it was an office building,’” Wolf said. “… So, you can get this history building by building. And then from that you’re able to get a bigger sense of the history of the area because when big economic upturns or downturns or there’s major catastrophes, tornado, fire, whatever, you can see that in the history of the building. So, it provides a nice kind of all-around history.”
The upcoming meeting, which will take place Friday, Sept. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m., will focus on the community of Morrill. The last meeting, which was back in February 2020, was the first meeting on Morrill, and Wolf said it was a large success.
“(We) had a great, great event; lots of people showed up, and it was one (with) really, really lots of stories. It was really kind of cool,” he said. “Then of course, March is when COVID hit, so we’re just going to start over again with Morrill.”
Wolf said they usually continue with one community until practically all memories of the various photos have been exhausted, and then they move on to a new community. Mitchell will likely be next.
“We’ll probably go through Morrill to the end of the year, because we just kind of keep going until we run out of stories,” he said.
The event is open to community members of all ages, since anyone might have a clue toward any of the photos. Wolf said that even individuals not from a specific community are welcome to join, even if they are just interested in learning more about that community’s history or its role in the general history of the Panhandle.
“It’s a free event. We do this as a kind of goodwill, an outreach project for the communities, and we feel we get a lot of stories from others, and we really encourage people to come and talk to us,” he said. “… Even if that’s not your community, if you’re just somebody that’s really interested in history or just want to know a little bit more about the local area, we encourage people to come out and listen and participate.”
Wolf said the event, while it can be fun and entertaining, also is a vital way of keeping the stories of local communities alive, and that’s the entire mission of the Legacy of the Plains Museum.
“History is all about stories. We have books and we have newspapers from lots of communities, which do a really good job of documenting the history of a community, but we also want stuff that you might not learn in those,” he said. “So, I think it’s important for us to be able to listen to those, to record them, and then preserve them for future generations.
“ … We’re starting to develop some curriculum for school, because very little local history is taught in schools. Even Nebraska history, there’s not too much addressed by local, and so we want to be able to provide schools with some cool information about their city or their town or community, and be there as a resource to help these teachers in schools with some of this information. … If we can develop that for them, I think the better off we’ll be. Plus, I mean, that’s the whole mission of our museum is to preserve and interpret the history of the area.”
The event will be a monthly meeting from September to May, with no meeting in December. Meetings will take place the second Friday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. The first meeting will be Sept. 10. Masks are optional.