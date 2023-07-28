Qdoba is opening in Scottsbluff. The quick service Mexican style restaurant at 837 W 27th St. is scheduled to open Monday, July 31.

The opening is slated for 10:30 a.m.

The opening of the restaurant has been almost a year and a half in the works, said franchiser Adam Gollas. Between working with Qdoba and long waits for materials, it was a long road to opening day.

Gollas also franchises the Wich Wich sandwich restaurant out by the Western Sugar plant. He said he felt that his family’s experience operating another franchise has prepared them well to open Scottsbluff’s first Qdoba.

“We learned a lot with working with franchises at that location, just how to manage staff there, and so that should translate into (Qdoba) and just help us with our team here,” he said.

While there are similarities between the franchises, the Qdoba’s footprint is much larger than that of the Wich Wich and has its own space in the building. Both restaurants are built alongside Essential Fuels gas stations. Gollas said he and Essential Fuels owner Eric Reichert have a great relationship.

“Eric and I we go back pretty far,” he said. “We have a great friendship and we have a really good business relationship.”

The Gollas family are no strangers to the restaurant business as they have operated the El Charrito restaurant for over 40 years. However, Gollas says he does not expect the two restaurants to compete because of Qdoba’s quick-service style compared to a more traditional sit-down restaurant.

The Qdoba staff is prepared for a busy day come Monday, as Gollas said they have had corporate trainers in the building helping his 32 team members familiarize themselves with the restaurant. He still expects opening to be “a little chaotic” as has been his experience in the restaurant business.

Gollas said he was excited to bring a new restaurant to the area and Scottsbluff residents to have the opportunity to try something new.