Quilts Along the Platte, sponsored by Goshen County Quilters Guild, has been showcasing local quilts since 1994. The 29th show will be held at the Rendezvous Center, Goshen County Fairgrounds, Torrington, Sept. 15-17.

Friday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the show is free.

The show is much more than pretty bedcovers. Modern quilts are often spectacular designs with quilters using fabric as a palette to create magnificent works of modern art. Viewers can expect to see quilts in many sizes and styles, as well as some beautiful heirloom quilts which demonstrate the quilting skills of previous generations. Yet, all will be the traditional three layers of fabric, stitched together by hand or machine to create a quilt.

Each year, the guild selects a member to be the featured quilter for the show. This year, the featured quilter is Georganne Kinnunen. Kinnunen started her artistic career as an acrylic painter and teacher. In 2011, Kinnunen ventured into a new medium using fabric to create quilts and was hooked. Many of her quilts use collage techniques and many colors and patterns of fabric to create unique quilts and works of art. Many of Kinnunen’s quilts will be on display at the show.

Have you ever wondered about the value of that heirloom quilt handed down in your family? Deb Kipp, quilt appraiser certified by the American Quilters Association, will be at the show Friday and Saturday to provide appraisals of quilts. Cost for an appraisal will be $20 for an oral appraisal, $40 for a written appraisal. Appointments are recommended. Call 307-401-1059 to schedule an appraisal.

The quilt show boutique is a great place to shop for gifts. Potholders, table runners, quilted bags, wall hangings and quilts are among the items that will be for sale. Short demonstrations and mini-classes on quilting techniques and patterns will be offered all three days. Learn how to create a perfect binding, make mitered corners, explore the techniques of applique or use a single striped fabric to create a unique quilt. Several vendors will have fabric and the latest quilting notions for sale, and will be demonstrating the newest quilting products.

Lunch will be available from a food truck in the parking lot.