Quilts Along the Platte to be held Sept. 17-19

FORT LARAMIE, Wyo. — Goshen County quilters have been busy for nearly 24 months, preparing for the 27th Quilts Along the Platte quilt show.

Terri Kezar, president of Goshen County Quilters, said in a press release, “We’ve been making quilts for nearly two years and it looks like our biggest show ever. We have some absolutely stunning quilts this year.”

The show will be at the Fort Laramie Community Center, on Sept. 17, 18 and 19. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free for all activities.

The quilt show will include several vendors selling quilting related products, a boutique of handmade items, including quilts for sale, demonstrations and short classes. Deb Kipp, a certified quilt appraiser will be available for appraisals of both modern and antique quilts. Appraisals will cost $20 for an oral appraisal and $40 for a written appraisal suitable for insurance purposes. A beautiful crazy quilt featuring hand embroidery and elegant velvets and satins will be raffled. Lunch will be available on site on the Friday and Saturday.