Quivey-Bay State Foundation approves $50,000 grant to Regional West Foundation

Quivey-Bay State Foundation recently announced a $50,000 donation to Regional West Foundation to help fund the purchase of the Varian Edge™ linear accelerator for the Cancer Treatment Center at Regional West.

“We are honored that Quivey-Bay State Foundation has chosen Regional West Foundation as recipient of this charitable gift to be used toward the purchase of the Varian Edge™ linear accelerator,” said Regional West Foundation Chair John Massey. “We appreciate Quivey-Bay State Foundation’s generous contribution and support as Regional West continues to raise funds for this vital project.”

Quivey-Bay State Foundation’s mission is to award gifts with an emphasis on higher education, church support, programs that are youth oriented, and historic preservation in western Nebraska.

Regional West Foundation is helping raise funds for the Varian Edge™ linear accelerator, a piece of equipment that produces radiation for targeted therapy, primarily for cancer. This project is made possible through the generosity of donors such as Quivey-Bay State Foundation, community members and businesses, staff members, several physicians, as well as Regional West board members and Foundation board members.

The Varian Edge™ linear accelerator can be used for treating a broad range of cancers, including cancers of the head and neck, lung, breast, esophagus, stomach, rectum, uterus, prostate, bladder, liver, bones, skin, and tumors in the brain and spine, according to Mark Hartman, MD, a radiation oncologist with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Radiation Oncology.

“For many cancer patients, radiation therapy, delivered by a linear accelerator, is a key part of treatment,” said Hartman. “Regional West’s new linear accelerator will combine state-of-the-art imaging, targeting, and treatment in one comprehensive system by pinpointing tumors and delivering highly focused radiation treatments.”

The Regional West Foundation was established in 1972 to support the health system’s mission of excellence in healthcare. Today, the Foundation's success is a continuation of a long and proud tradition of community support for superior healthcare services in the communities it serves.