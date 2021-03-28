Raben's Market doing what they can to keep market stocked

“I had people from Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota in here. Being in the middle of the Panhandle, we were one of the last people to run out of things. It just kind of went in all directions until it hit us. But it was some interesting times.”

It wasn’t just the toilet paper shortage of 2020 that brought folks to the market in Hemingford. Hamburger was another hot commodity for a time.

“This hit early in the afternoon,” Raben said. “Alliance ran out, and people started to come here from Crawford, Hay Springs. I was by myself, and I was literally packaging hamburger one package at a time right out of the grinder and handing it to people. There was a line of people. I was making them take one package at a time, and that didn’t go over well either, but I kept my locals happy.”

Raben had received a warning from the warehouse about what was coming, or rather, not coming, and had been told by people in other stores what he might expect.

“There are just people in this town who don’t ever leave or don’t have the ability to leave, and this is the only place they shop,” Raben said. “I had to make sure to take care of them. We were rationing toilet paper, selling one roll at a time per person per day. It was crazy.”