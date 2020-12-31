Ranch Daisies brings family business to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — At a family dinner a few months back, Karen Davis and her future daughter-in-law Alicia Ehrlich both said they wanted to purchase the Buddaroo’s Floral & Gift shop in Oshkosh.
So, they did what families do. They came together to figure out finances and come up with a business plan. Everything came together, and the new Ranch Daisies business opened up in mid-November, offering floral arrangements, plants and products in the store’s gift shop.
Davis and Ehrlich were both working other jobs when the flower shop came open and Davis first talked with her husband, Kenny, about it.
“We said, ‘Well, show me the numbers,’” Davis said. “So, I had kind of forgotten about it because my daughter (Baily) was getting married within a month, and it was just one of those whims that I had mentioned something to him.”
A couple of weeks later, Ehrlich and her fiancé, Bryce Davis, were having supper with Karen and Kenny Davis when it was brought up that the shop was for sale.
“I didn’t know what Bryce and Alicia were talking about,” Karen Davis said. “They were talking about something and all of a sudden, she’s like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll just buy Budaroo’s.’ I’m like, ‘No. Because I’m buying it.’”
Again Kenny came back with, “Show me the numbers,” and the wheels were officially in motion.
“We got the funds together, put together a business plan and quit our jobs,” Ehrlich said.
Ehrlich and Davis had done a lot of the flowers for Baily’s wedding, but that was the extent of their experience. They worked on a few projects and some orders with Budaroo’s owner Buddy Paulsen before taking over the business and went to visit some florists in Colorado for pointers.
“We enjoyed it,” Davis said of working on the flowers for her daughter’s wedding. “Alicia is very talented. She paints. She has the creative mind. Well, she has a good business mind, too, but we were talking when we were making a lot of the Christmas stuff, we just never found time with our regular jobs to do any of that kind of stuff.”
By the end of October, new paint and flooring spruced up the space, and the shop opened Nov. 13. Ehrlich said the only difficulty they have had so far is getting inventory for the gift shop.
“We need more stuff,” she said when asked about challenges opening the business.
With COVID-19, the new owners didn’t quite know how to stock the store or “what people really want in a flower shop, so I guess we still need to do some more looking around, browsing at other places,” Ehrlich said.
Flower and plant supply hasn’t been a problem as they have found a supplier that provides next-day delivery.
Long-term, Davis and Ehrlich plan to begin offering soft serve ice cream. Given the store’s location just blocks away from the city swimming pool and the fact that soft serve isn’t available anywhere else in town, Ehrlich said it should be a good fit.
Opening a new business has been a smooth experience at Ranch Daisies, partly due to the support they’ve seen from the community.
“They’re really supportive, and we kind of knew going into the business that we have a really supportive community,” Ehrlich said.