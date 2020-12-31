Ranch Daisies brings family business to Oshkosh

“We got the funds together, put together a business plan and quit our jobs,” Ehrlich said.

Ehrlich and Davis had done a lot of the flowers for Baily’s wedding, but that was the extent of their experience. They worked on a few projects and some orders with Budaroo’s owner Buddy Paulsen before taking over the business and went to visit some florists in Colorado for pointers.

“We enjoyed it,” Davis said of working on the flowers for her daughter’s wedding. “Alicia is very talented. She paints. She has the creative mind. Well, she has a good business mind, too, but we were talking when we were making a lot of the Christmas stuff, we just never found time with our regular jobs to do any of that kind of stuff.”

By the end of October, new paint and flooring spruced up the space, and the shop opened Nov. 13. Ehrlich said the only difficulty they have had so far is getting inventory for the gift shop.

“We need more stuff,” she said when asked about challenges opening the business.

With COVID-19, the new owners didn’t quite know how to stock the store or “what people really want in a flower shop, so I guess we still need to do some more looking around, browsing at other places,” Ehrlich said.