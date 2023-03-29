Come celebrate Junior Ranger Careers Day at Scotts Bluff National Monument on Saturday, April 8. This free, family-friendly event will take place at the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center, 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Visitors of all ages and abilities can learn about the different types of park rangers who help protect western Nebraska national parks while exploring these different stations:
- See some of the tools that wildland firefighter park rangers use to keep national park ecosystems healthy.
- Learn how law enforcement rangers protect park resources and the people who visit our parks.
- Get to know some of the plants and animals that call our Western Nebraska parks home.
- Discover how park rangers sometimes dress in costume to teach people about our past.
- Investigate the rocks of Scotts Bluff just like a geologist park ranger.
- Learn how interpretation park rangers teach visitors about special places like Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
People are also reading…
American Sign Language interpreters will be on-site throughout the day. Visitors who participate can become certified Scotts Bluff and Agate Fossil Beds junior rangers and take home a certificate and a badge.