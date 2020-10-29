RBLI program gets boost from Nebraska bank

CHADRON — A Chadron State College program aimed at developing qualified financial professionals for work in rural Nebraska will be able to expand the scope of leadership training opportunities it offers students thanks to a four-year $100,000 grant from First National Bank of Omaha.

The Rural Business Leadership Initiative (RBLI), started in 2019 under the auspices of the Business Academy at CSC, will use the grant to pay for conferences, seminars and regional business tours, fund two summer internships, and for promotional materials.

RBLI offers four-year tuition scholarships to students who are interested in working in banking, agribusiness or accounting in rural Nebraska. The program’s primary aim is to help graduates assume leadership roles in rural communities.

In addition to regular course work, participants take part in six monthly meetings each year, have summer internships in both their junior and senior years, tour rural and urban businesses, attend conferences, and take part in job shadowing. The program is open to up to 15 undergraduates each year. Twenty-two students are currently participating.