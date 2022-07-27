RC flyers take to the skies with 33rd annual air show

The skies south of Mitchell will be buzzing with remote controlled airplanes this weekend when the Platte Valley RC Club host its 33rd annual Air Fair and Fun Fly event on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

Since the event is a fun fly, it’s not competitive. It’s purely for participants to meet others who like their hobby and for the enjoyment of spectators.

“It’s just a relaxing deal,” club president Bill Rhoades said. “There’s no pressure.”

The event lasts from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Sunday. It takes place at the Mitchell Airfield, around a mile and a half south of town. Around 20 to 30 participants are expected to bring their planes from across the Panhandle and neighboring states.

The air fair is open to members of the RC'ers and nonmembers alike.

“This is something you can come out and do yourself or get a friend or two to come out with you if you like it and they like it," the club’s secretary treasurer Dave Underhill said. "It costs you (just under) $100 a year to join, $24 for the membership and $75 for the AMA (Academy of Model Aeronautics) insurance, so that’s pretty cheap for entertainment.”

While club membership costs the $99, the air fair is substantially cheaper. A $20 landing fee, required by the AMA, is required to participate in the event. Spectators can attend for free.

“My dad got me into it when I was 6 years old, and I’ve been involved in the hobby ever since,” Torrington resident Richard Schultz said.

He brings along 12 planes for the event, but owns more than 100 of them.

Schultz said he likes showing his biplanes because of their good profile the air and how fun they are to fly. Some of his models are based on actual airplanes. Others are specialized for speed or for acrobatics.

The model planes can have wingspans anywhere between 12 inches and 12 feet long.

“They get to be pretty big. We had one guy who stored his inside last year, and it took three or four guys to get it through the door,” Underhill said.

Not all the models are traditionally plane-shaped. Don Harsh, of Terrytown, has half a dozen planes but also flies model helicopters and drones. A five-year veteran of the club, he first learned to fly actual planes in the 1970s and enjoys meeting people at the fun fly events.

Rhoades has also seen models shaped like witches on brooms, and has made a model shaped like a car in the past. Different flyers are made from various types of materials, including Styrofoam and cardboard.

“You find all kinds of airplanes out here," Rhoades said. "We’ve got some guys that used to come here and make airplanes out of pizza boxes and fly them, no joke."

Pilots can partake in a swap meet as well, exchanging planes and equipment. This will be close to the runway, while spectators will be set up behind a safety fence and beneath canopies for shade.

Each year, the club also raffles off a remote controlled plane. Tickets for this year’s model are $1 apiece or $5 for six tickets.

Pinnacle Bank will donate to help pay for food at the event. Each meal is $9 a plate and includes a sloppy joe or cold cut sandwich, chips, beans and a drink. Main Street Market in Torrington prepares the food.

Since so many pilots and spectators are arriving from out of the area, the air fair will also feature free plug-ins for mobile homes and camper trailers.

Rhoades has attended a few other RC events similar to theirs, but this one is a Mitchell tradition.

“They’re set up just a little different than how we are. Everybody has their own little good characteristics about their place,” he said.