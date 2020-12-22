RDC attendance dips, finances remain solvent

Attendance took a big dip in fiscal year 2019-20 at the Riverside Discovery Center, but officials said that was to be expected with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
RDC director Anthony Mason told the Scottsbluff City Council Monday night that attendance at the zoo was 34,614 over the last year, down from about 45,000 the previous year.
With the big drop in attendance, admission income was down more than $13,000 (about 8%). Traditional visits from school groups and home school groups were canceled in most cases, adding to the decrease in attendance and contributing to a drop of more than $10,000 in group admissions. Admissions for seniors, among the highest at-risk population, was down by one-third, dropping by $2,600.
Other income, which includes special events such as Spooktacular and the annual Easter Egg hunt, was off substantially, dropping more than $57,000 as events were either downsized or canceled altogether.
In spite of the losses in income and changes in expenses, RDC president Katy Gompert said the zoo’s upcoming budget remained solvent for the year.
Mason said the zoo was closed for two months, beginning in March, due to the pandemic.
“As soon as we felt that we were safely able to reopen, along with everybody else, we did reopen,” he said. “We did end up having to cancel several events this year just because of restrictions on the numbers in certain areas, etc. All things considered, I felt like we still had a pretty decent year, comparatively speaking, to last year. We were down about 10,000 (in attendance), but our numbers from outside of the county remained relatively close to what they were last year.”
Mason said moving into the new fiscal year, numbers are up for November and December so far.
“I think people are coming out of their shells a little bit,” he said. “We’ve been able to do a lot of things, like we require masks when people enter and when they can’t socially distance, but the zoo is open and spacious enough that people are able to walk around the zoo with their masks lowered when they’re in their bubble. We’re able to put up lots of signage, lots of new hand sanitizer stations and lots of safety precautions.
“We had to do certain things for our animals as well because this disease can transmit to cats and to primates, so we had to put additional barriers and safety precautions in place to help prevent the transfer to different animals. I think we’ve been really successful in that, and really successful in coming through this very strange year. I see a really bright year ahead of us in 2021.”
Despite the obstacles faced in 2020, RDC completed a new grizzly bear habitat. Mason said that has been a good draw for the community already.
“That just opened in October, and we saw a really good turnout for that,” he said. “(We) expect to really boost our advertising around that in the spring as more restrictions are starting to lift as well.”
RDC was able to secure a payroll protection program loan from the government and is currently waiting to hear whether that loan will be forgiven. A CARES grant was also obtained from the state to help out. Private donations were obtained for a COVID stabilization fund, Mason said.
With the addition of the bear exhibit, Mason said he had hoped for an attendance figure near 50,000 before the pandemic. In spite of the downturn, Mason said on-site attendance for 2019-20 was still ahead of what it was in 2015-16.
“Even with everything going on, we’ve been able to stay ahead of some of our historical numbers when we’ve had off years before, and those were with no pandemic going on,” he said. “I think that really points to a strong 2021 as restrictions start to get lifted and people feel more comfortable going out.”