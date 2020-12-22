RDC attendance dips, finances remain solvent

Mason said moving into the new fiscal year, numbers are up for November and December so far.

“I think people are coming out of their shells a little bit,” he said. “We’ve been able to do a lot of things, like we require masks when people enter and when they can’t socially distance, but the zoo is open and spacious enough that people are able to walk around the zoo with their masks lowered when they’re in their bubble. We’re able to put up lots of signage, lots of new hand sanitizer stations and lots of safety precautions.

“We had to do certain things for our animals as well because this disease can transmit to cats and to primates, so we had to put additional barriers and safety precautions in place to help prevent the transfer to different animals. I think we’ve been really successful in that, and really successful in coming through this very strange year. I see a really bright year ahead of us in 2021.”

Despite the obstacles faced in 2020, RDC completed a new grizzly bear habitat. Mason said that has been a good draw for the community already.

“That just opened in October, and we saw a really good turnout for that,” he said. “(We) expect to really boost our advertising around that in the spring as more restrictions are starting to lift as well.”