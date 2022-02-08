RDC tops 50,000 visitors for the first time

The numbers were a marked contrast from the previous year. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic and after closing for two months, the zoo attracted just 34,000 visitors.

The number of memberships also changed drastically. In both 2019 and 2020, around 750 families had RDC memberships. In 2021, this number shot up to nearly 1,000. Mason said an increase in visitors likely led to more families purchasing memberships at the front gate. He also said the membership’s price has remained the same since before the pandemic began, which may have enticed families to renew them.

The zoo welcomed more than just humans over the past year. Joining the exhibits were 37 animals, including a badger, two pumas, three Reeve’s muntjacs and 14 milky tree frogs. Currently, the zoo has no empty exhibits, though Mason said they are always making contingency plans in case any animals die.

Though there are no current plans to add animals, several exhibits will be renovated throughout 2022. The report singled out the raccoon, marbled fox and bobcat exhibits. Mason said those are some of the smaller and older enclosures in the zoo. The renovations will be part of a plan to update much of the RDC’s existing infrastructure.