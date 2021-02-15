Re-carpeting project wraps up at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

Patches of new and old carpet have littered the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library floor during the month of February.

Since Feb. 1, the library has been closed to the public to allow Morford’s Decorating Center based in Chadron and Burke Moving and Storage out of Cheyenne to work together in getting new carpet laid throughout the entire building.

Library director Erin Aschenbrenner said each morning the two groups get together to come up with a game plan for that day, and then relay that plan to her. It often consisted of the movers moving shelves, books and furniture in the morning to one area so the carpet layers can lay down the glue and carpet in another.

“They’re doing it in sections,” Aschenbrenner said. “They divided the library down into five main sections.”

Aschenbrenner said the library picked out two colors and two patterns for the entire floor of the building to replace the five colors and five patterns of carpet that has been peeling up for nearly ten years.

“It just felt very hectic and not very put together,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great to be able to say like, come check out the new carpet. It’s a little bit safer for everybody. You’re not going to trip.”