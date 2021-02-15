Re-carpeting project wraps up at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

Patches of new and old carpet have littered the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library floor during the month of February.
Since Feb. 1, the library has been closed to the public to allow Morford’s Decorating Center based in Chadron and Burke Moving and Storage out of Cheyenne to work together in getting new carpet laid throughout the entire building.
Library director Erin Aschenbrenner said each morning the two groups get together to come up with a game plan for that day, and then relay that plan to her. It often consisted of the movers moving shelves, books and furniture in the morning to one area so the carpet layers can lay down the glue and carpet in another.
“They’re doing it in sections,” Aschenbrenner said. “They divided the library down into five main sections.”
Aschenbrenner said the library picked out two colors and two patterns for the entire floor of the building to replace the five colors and five patterns of carpet that has been peeling up for nearly ten years.
“It just felt very hectic and not very put together,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great to be able to say like, come check out the new carpet. It’s a little bit safer for everybody. You’re not going to trip.”
While the library has been closed to the public, the librarians and other staff have been staying busy by processing and stocking new materials that will be ready to check out the moment they open back up.
The process of cataloging new books and other materials can be meticulous work and is a job usually reserved for the three employees in technical services, Aschenbrenner said. However, to go through the 3,000 new materials she ordered, Aschenbrenner trained all fourteen of her library employees in tech services.
“It’s been really fun,” she said. “I think it’s really been a good opportunity for the staff to kind of connect.”
New material orders are not typically this large, she explained, but COVID-19 caused a kind of backlog. With the library having been closed, there was no one at the building to receive a shipment of new materials.
“The building itself was closed,” Aschenbrenner said. “Well, if you’ve ever seen a book order, you don’t want that delivered to your house. Because there’s no way you’ll ever get it back here.”
Usually, the library receives about 200 materials per order and makes two orders a month. Having been closed for nearly four months, Aschenbrenner decided to place a large order once the library opened up and was “back on its feet.” And she timed it in a way that would allow the rest of the staff to help process the books.
The process of cataloging and filing books includes 15 steps, and every single material has to go through each step in a specific order.
“It’s kind of tedious, but therapeutic sometimes, just like, when you get in a roll with it,” library assistant Jill Winchell said. “You get a system and you keep going.”
With the help of the whole staff, the tech services work has been going fairly quickly, and Aschenbrenner said the two carpet project teams are moving pretty fast as well. The carpet layers planned to finish up Feb. 15, and the rest of the week, the movers would be getting everything back in place.
“They communicate well. They’ve been respectful. They’re respecting our materials. There has I mean, there’s not been any damage or anything like that. They are just, they’re great,” Aschenbrenner said of working with the two businesses. “And they’re working well together because it is two separate companies that have never worked together before. So, it’s fantastic.”
The library will open again Monday, Feb. 22, about a week earlier than the minimum expected.