Re-enacting buckskinners' livelihoods: Fur Trader Rendezvous visitors step back in time

Over the Fur Trade Days weekend, 12 primitive rendezvous campsites are set up within the forested area of the Pine Ridge outside of Chadron. The public could meander through the numerous camps to get a glimpse into the primitive lifestyle as participants depicted life during the early 1800 to 1840s.

The camp included a variety of activities, including muzzle loading shoots, tomahawk and knife throwing as well as a variety of fur, handicrafts, bead work and period items.

For Fred and Nancy Russell, of Gordon, participating in the primitive camp has been a family affair. When they first started coming, the Russells brought their children, who were in junior high at the time, to the camp.

“We thought it would be something we could do as a family, so we came down here and looked,” Nancy Russell said.

Since then, they have participated with their children and grandchildren, showing off beading work and a simpler way of life. Russell learned the art of bead making by asking a former rendezvous member who made beads to secure onto walking sticks.

“Then you find your niche like shooting or I sit and do my bead work,” she said. “There are different lifestyles available. They didn’t always need a game to play. They could make their own fun.”

The Russell’s daughter, Sara Rittgarn and her family set up a camp beside them. At first, Rittgarn’s children would come with their grandparents to the event. Then the family gathered materials to set up another camp.

While the family enjoys reconnecting with the rendezvous members they consider a second family every year, they shared how life wasn’t as easy back then.

“It wasn’t easy for them,” Rittgarn said. “We have our modern conveniences like ice, a cooler and an air mattress that are hidden within the camp.”

Sara’s son, Curtis demonstrated tomahawk throwing for visitors Friday.

“I’ve been working at the rendezvous for 13 years,” he said. “To throw a tomahawk is similar to throwing a baseball. You want to be about seven steps away from the target and then you just throw it straight.”

With today’s modern conveniences out of view, the simplicity of life back then came through.

“We want to have fun living,” Fred said.

Steve Donker of Cheyenne also participated in the camp, showing off a variety of bows and arrows. One of the bows he had on display was a pony bow, a reproduction of a traditional Plains Indian style horse bows. They are handmade and hand cut from the Osage Orange Tree.

“They are similar to what the Plains Indians would have used in this area,” Donker said. “They’re very short, so they can wield them easily on horseback. They’re also very powerful because they would ride alongside buffalo and had to shoot right through it and they had to be strong enough to go through the hide.”

Donker said the Osage Orange Tree got its name for having orange-colored wood and the Osage Indians taught the English about the tree for making bows.

“It’s considered to be one of the best native woods,” he said.

The Buckskinner’s camp will be open through July 13, located southeast of Chadron near 498 Bordeaux Road.

Saturday events include a couples rifle match at 2 p.m., followed by three rifle matches and women’s matches and tomahawk matches.