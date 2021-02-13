Readers: Delivery may be delayed or postponed

Delivery of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald might be delayed Sunday, due to inclement weather and road conditions.

The Sunday edition will be delivered ASAP, but due to conditions it’s possible that the paper will be held and delivered along with the Tuesday edition for some of our subscribers.

Subscribers, your print subscription allows you full access to starherald.com, including the digital e-edition, which contains all of the content of the printed newspaper. View the e-edition here.

You can also manage your subscription here or call Star-Herald Circulation, 308-632-9010.