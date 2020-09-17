Recent COVID-19 deaths occurred among long-term health care facilities.

The two most recent COVID-19 deaths in the Panhandle occurred among residents of long-term care facilities, Panhandle health officials confirmed Thursday.
PPHD officials announced two deaths of COVID-19 patients, announcing the death of a man in his 80s last week and the death of a woman in her 90s Wednesday. Until this week, the Panhandle hadn’t reported a death since July 25. All deaths in the Panhandle have involved elderly residents with underlying health conditions, a population that health officials have said are among the most vulnerable for death from COVID-19.
On behalf of local facilities, officials also clarified that long-term care facilities throughout the Panhandle continue to be taking precautions and may not be opened up to visitors. Petitions have been circulating on social media, pushing for facilities to re-open.
The phases for long-term health care facilities aren’t determined on the health department level, but on guidance by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
While the Panhandle health district is in Phase 4 of directed health measures, long-term health care facilities will be in different phases, depending on the circumstances at each facility. Phases range from the first phase, in which visitation is generally prohibited, except for compassionate care situations restricted to end-of-life or psycho-social needs, to phase 3, when a facility can open up after it has met certain guidelines like establishing baseline testing, supply of personal protective equipment and other needs. Migration steps for each of the phases are outlined.
“Nursing homes have reported people showing up at their facilities, thinking they can just come in,” Jessica Davies, assistant director for PPPHD, said. “That is not the case. It depends on where they are, individually.”
Officials urged people to remember that staff at long-term care facilities is having to weigh the pressure of concerns about the health of all of their residents, while also balancing the concerns of family members.
“The safety of the residents is of upmost importance and we can’t stress that enough,” Davies said, urging people to be patient and kind to long-term care facility workers.
Out of concern for the elderly population in Scotts Bluff County, local veterans organizations came together and weighed concerns of health officials and announced the cancellation of the Nov. 11 Veterans Day Parade. Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said the concerns, who noted the health of WWII veterans and other elderly veterans was the primary concern.
During Thursday’s PPHD call, officials announced 38 new cases of the coronavirus. Asked if any specific activities or trends were leading to an increase in cases, particularly in Box Butte, Sheridan and Scotts Bluff counties, Director Kim Engel said that gatherings are most often a source of transmission of the virus. She said that school being in session has also contributed to an increase in cases.
Discussion during the call involved the importance of masking, with Tabi Prochazka, deputy director for health promotions and awareness, showing that ratios have included as many as 41 students and staff having to be quarantined if a child or staff member who tested positive were unmasked. For cases involving students or staff wearing masks, no student or staff has had to mask.
Seven of the cases announced Thursday occurred among children 19 and under: 2 in Box Butte County, close contact; 1, Dawes County, close contact; 4 in Scotts Bluff County, 2 of which were close contact cases, 1 community spread and one unknown. Thirty-one adults have tested positive: 7 in Box Butte, 2 identified as close contacts, 5 as community spread; Cheyenne County, 4, Close Contact; Dawes County, 1, close contact; 2 Morrill County, both close contact; 8, Scotts Bluff County, 3, close contact, 5 community spread; 11, Sheridan County, 2, close contact, 4, community spread, and 2, travel.
