Recent COVID-19 deaths occurred among long-term health care facilities.

The two most recent COVID-19 deaths in the Panhandle occurred among residents of long-term care facilities, Panhandle health officials confirmed Thursday.

PPHD officials announced two deaths of COVID-19 patients, announcing the death of a man in his 80s last week and the death of a woman in her 90s Wednesday. Until this week, the Panhandle hadn’t reported a death since July 25. All deaths in the Panhandle have involved elderly residents with underlying health conditions, a population that health officials have said are among the most vulnerable for death from COVID-19.

On behalf of local facilities, officials also clarified that long-term care facilities throughout the Panhandle continue to be taking precautions and may not be opened up to visitors. Petitions have been circulating on social media, pushing for facilities to re-open.

The phases for long-term health care facilities aren’t determined on the health department level, but on guidance by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

While the Panhandle health district is in Phase 4 of directed health measures, long-term health care facilities will be in different phases, depending on the circumstances at each facility. Phases range from the first phase, in which visitation is generally prohibited, except for compassionate care situations restricted to end-of-life or psycho-social needs, to phase 3, when a facility can open up after it has met certain guidelines like establishing baseline testing, supply of personal protective equipment and other needs. Migration steps for each of the phases are outlined.