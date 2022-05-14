Reclamation issues snowmelt forecasts for North Platte River Basin

Current releases are 1,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) from Seminoe Reservoir through the Miracle Mile. Releases out of Gray Reef Reservoir are 500 cfs. Releases out of Glendo Reservoir are 500 cfs. Guernsey releases will begin May 14 and will vary depending on downstream requirements. Based on current projections for the months of May, June, and July, the releases out of Seminoe Reservoir are expected to peak at around 1,500 cfs, while flows out of Gray Reef are expected to be maintained at 500 cfs until June when they will increase to approximately 2,000 cfs. Releases from Guernsey are expected to peak near 4,800 cfs. Pathfinder Reservoir is not expected to spill this spring. Based on our current forecasts, there may be a need for an allocation for our North Platte Project contractors.