Reconnecting with the past

Dick Hanson, Oak, Nebraska, connected with Ron Dutton Tuesday, June 8 at Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Hanson is the present owner of a 1946 TCH Farmall H that his father purchased from Dutton’s implement in Gering in 1946. Dutton is the first cousin of the original owner of Dutton Implement. Hanson’s Farmall was one of 64 tractors taking part in the Tractors Relay Across Nebraska.