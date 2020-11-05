Recruiter to bring Scottsbluff city manager candidates

The recruiting firm Baker Tilly will be sending semi-finalist packets to the City of Scottsbluff as the next step toward hiring a new city manager.

Rick Kuckkahn has been filling the role on an interim basis since former city manager Nathan Johnson left at the beginning of March.

The plan is for Patty Heminover from Baker Tilly to visit Scottsbluff for a special city council meeting Nov. 13 to talk over the candidates with the city council. The semi-finalist packets will include resumes and responses to a questionnaire, video of the candidate and an evaluation from the consultant.

Once the council receives the information and discussion on Nov. 13, they will presumably pick finalists from that group and set a date for face-to-face visits.

With the city seating a pair of new council members at the beginning of December, the process will continue through change.

“They’ll have to decide how to handle that issue down the road,” Kuckkahn said, “and who does the actual face-to-face discussion with the candidates.”

Kuckkahn, who was originally supposed to be a stop-gap until June, said there has been discussion publicly and internally about whether the search has gone as expected.