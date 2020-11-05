 Skip to main content
Recruiter to bring Scottsbluff city manager candidates
The recruiting firm Baker Tilly will be sending semi-finalist packets to the City of Scottsbluff as the next step toward hiring a new city manager.

Rick Kuckkahn has been filling the role on an interim basis since former city manager Nathan Johnson left at the beginning of March.

The plan is for Patty Heminover from Baker Tilly to visit Scottsbluff for a special city council meeting Nov. 13 to talk over the candidates with the city council. The semi-finalist packets will include resumes and responses to a questionnaire, video of the candidate and an evaluation from the consultant.

Once the council receives the information and discussion on Nov. 13, they will presumably pick finalists from that group and set a date for face-to-face visits.

With the city seating a pair of new council members at the beginning of December, the process will continue through change.

“They’ll have to decide how to handle that issue down the road,” Kuckkahn said, “and who does the actual face-to-face discussion with the candidates.”

Kuckkahn, who was originally supposed to be a stop-gap until June, said there has been discussion publicly and internally about whether the search has gone as expected.

“I’d say, ‘no,’ because of COVID,” Kuckkahn said. “That put a damper on a lot of things and delayed enough things. I’ve been through enough of these to know they’re making a very deliberate approach to this whole thing.”

Once a candidate is selected, that individual will likely have to give notice to their current jurisdiction before relocating to Scottsbluff. A period of training alongside Kuckkahn may also be necessary for the successful candidate.

Reporter

Mark McCarthy is a reporter with the Star-Herald and oversees the Gering Courier as editor. He can be reached at 308-632-9049 or via email at mark.mccarthy@starherald.com.

