Recycling takes on new form for Kimball man

When Dave Ford would head to the dump and start sorting through trash to pick out aluminum cans, many people would give him weird looks. He was worried people thought he was a bum stealing them to make a quick buck. That’s why he would always bring one of his projects with him to explain himself.

Ford uses the cans he dumpster dived to make model airplanes.

He began this endeavor about three years ago after his uncle brought a few of his own can airplanes to family gatherings. Ford was interested in learning how to build them, so he got one from his uncle and tore it apart to figure out how to put it together.

He started experimenting and building his first few planes. He didn’t sell a lot of his early planes because he felt they were not professional enough. He didn’t start actually selling any of his planes that he made until almost a year of building them and perfecting the design went by. Those planes now line his house and garage ceiling, showing a clear progression of his handiwork.

“Some of these were before I got patterns. These were some that I just like measured off…some of these were just the front prop only. And so, this was my learning curve,” Ford said. “I just kept making them and making them, and it just got better and better.”