Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Scottsbluff, Gering

Most people don’t realize that they have just two minutes to escape a home fire. That’s why the American Red Cross continues to Sound the Alarm on home fire safety. Red Cross will work with partners to install free smoke alarms in homes that need them in Scottsbluff and Gering.

Scottsbluff and Gering residents who would like to schedule an installation should visit redcross.org/smokealarmNE or call 833-422-1751.

For further information, contact Shanie Bockmann at shanie.bockmann@redcross.org.

The Red Cross is partnering with Scottsbluff Fire Department, Gering Fire and Rescue, Region 22 Emergency Management Agency, Rural Radio, and the Rotary Club of Scottsbluff/Gering.

Many local fire departments also offer installation programs so reach out to your local department for more details.