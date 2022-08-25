 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Scottsbluff, Gering

  • 0

Most people don’t realize that they have just two minutes to escape a home fire. That’s why the American Red Cross continues to Sound the Alarm on home fire safety.  Red Cross will work with partners to install free smoke alarms in homes that need them in Scottsbluff and Gering.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Scottsbluff and Gering residents who would like to schedule an installation should visit redcross.org/smokealarmNE or call 833-422-1751.

For further information, contact Shanie Bockmann at shanie.bockmann@redcross.org.

The Red Cross is partnering with Scottsbluff Fire Department, Gering Fire and Rescue, Region 22 Emergency Management Agency, Rural Radio, and the Rotary Club of Scottsbluff/Gering. 

Many local fire departments also offer installation programs so reach out to your local department for more details. 

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News